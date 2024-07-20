Shrenik Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 99.68% YOY

Shrenik Q1 Results Live : Shrenik declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 62.29% & the loss decreased by 99.68% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 45.89% and the loss decreased by 99.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 2.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 99.72% q-o-q & increased by 99.72% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0 for Q1 which increased by 99.69% Y-o-Y.

Shrenik has delivered -17.86% return in the last 1 week, -23.33% return in last 6 months and -26.4% YTD return.

Currently, Shrenik has a market cap of ₹56.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1.7 & ₹0.85 respectively.

Shrenik Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.24 5.99 -45.89% 8.6 -62.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.01 -2.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0.1 -100% Total Operating Expense 3.54 114.36 -96.9% 116.56 -96.96% Operating Income -0.3 -108.37 +99.72% -107.96 +99.72% Net Income Before Taxes -0.15 -108.37 +99.86% -47.45 +99.68% Net Income -0.15 -108.37 +99.86% -47.45 +99.68% Diluted Normalized EPS -0 -1.77 +99.86% -0.79 +99.69%