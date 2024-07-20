Shrenik Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 99.68% YOY

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Shrenik Q1 Results Live : Shrenik declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 62.29% & the loss decreased by 99.68% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 45.89% and the loss decreased by 99.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 2.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 99.72% q-o-q & increased by 99.72% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0 for Q1 which increased by 99.69% Y-o-Y.

Shrenik has delivered -17.86% return in the last 1 week, -23.33% return in last 6 months and -26.4% YTD return.

Currently, Shrenik has a market cap of 56.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1.7 & 0.85 respectively.

Shrenik Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.245.99-45.89%8.6-62.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01-0%0.01-2.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0.1-100%
Total Operating Expense3.54114.36-96.9%116.56-96.96%
Operating Income-0.3-108.37+99.72%-107.96+99.72%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.15-108.37+99.86%-47.45+99.68%
Net Income-0.15-108.37+99.86%-47.45+99.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0-1.77+99.86%-0.79+99.69%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>-0.15Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.24Cr
