Shrenik Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 99.68% YOY

Shrenik Q1 Results Live : Shrenik declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 62.29% & the loss decreased by 99.68% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 45.89% and the loss decreased by 99.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 2.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 99.72% q-o-q & increased by 99.72% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0 for Q1 which increased by 99.69% Y-o-Y.
Shrenik has delivered -17.86% return in the last 1 week, -23.33% return in last 6 months and -26.4% YTD return.
Currently, Shrenik has a market cap of ₹56.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1.7 & ₹0.85 respectively.
Shrenik Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.24
|5.99
|-45.89%
|8.6
|-62.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.01
|-2.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0.1
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.54
|114.36
|-96.9%
|116.56
|-96.96%
|Operating Income
|-0.3
|-108.37
|+99.72%
|-107.96
|+99.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.15
|-108.37
|+99.86%
|-47.45
|+99.68%
|Net Income
|-0.15
|-108.37
|+99.86%
|-47.45
|+99.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0
|-1.77
|+99.86%
|-0.79
|+99.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.15Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.24Cr
