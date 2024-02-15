Shreyans Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.42% YoY

Shreyans Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.75% & the profit increased by 3.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.85% and the profit increased by 5.88%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.01% q-o-q & increased by 8.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 31.72% q-o-q & decreased by 50.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹15.08 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 3.36% Y-o-Y.

Shreyans Industries has delivered -6.31% return in the last 1 week, 10.75% return in the last 6 months, and -2.47% YTD return.

Currently, Shreyans Industries has a market cap of ₹348.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹316.55 & ₹128.02 respectively.

Shreyans Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 172.65 171.2 +0.85% 229.42 -24.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.22 18.03 +1.01% 16.79 +8.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.44 3.38 +1.73% 3.3 +4.3% Total Operating Expense 158.73 150.81 +5.25% 201.47 -21.21% Operating Income 13.92 20.39 -31.72% 27.96 -50.21% Net Income Before Taxes 27.97 25.57 +9.39% 25.57 +9.37% Net Income 20.85 19.69 +5.88% 20.16 +3.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.08 14.25 +5.82% 14.59 +3.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹20.85Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹172.65Cr

