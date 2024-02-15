Shreyans Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.42% YoY

Shreyans Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.75% & the profit increased by 3.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.85% and the profit increased by 5.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.01% q-o-q & increased by 8.46% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 31.72% q-o-q & decreased by 50.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.08 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 3.36% Y-o-Y.
Shreyans Industries has delivered -6.31% return in the last 1 week, 10.75% return in the last 6 months, and -2.47% YTD return.
Currently, Shreyans Industries has a market cap of ₹348.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹316.55 & ₹128.02 respectively.
Shreyans Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|172.65
|171.2
|+0.85%
|229.42
|-24.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.22
|18.03
|+1.01%
|16.79
|+8.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.44
|3.38
|+1.73%
|3.3
|+4.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|158.73
|150.81
|+5.25%
|201.47
|-21.21%
|Operating Income
|13.92
|20.39
|-31.72%
|27.96
|-50.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|27.97
|25.57
|+9.39%
|25.57
|+9.37%
|Net Income
|20.85
|19.69
|+5.88%
|20.16
|+3.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.08
|14.25
|+5.82%
|14.59
|+3.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹20.85Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹172.65Cr
