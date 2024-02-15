Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shreyans Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.42% YoY

Shreyans Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.42% YoY

Livemint

Shreyans Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 24.75% YoY & profit increased by 3.42% YoY

Shreyans Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shreyans Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.75% & the profit increased by 3.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.85% and the profit increased by 5.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.01% q-o-q & increased by 8.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 31.72% q-o-q & decreased by 50.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.08 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 3.36% Y-o-Y.

Shreyans Industries has delivered -6.31% return in the last 1 week, 10.75% return in the last 6 months, and -2.47% YTD return.

Currently, Shreyans Industries has a market cap of 348.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 316.55 & 128.02 respectively.

Shreyans Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue172.65171.2+0.85%229.42-24.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.2218.03+1.01%16.79+8.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.443.38+1.73%3.3+4.3%
Total Operating Expense158.73150.81+5.25%201.47-21.21%
Operating Income13.9220.39-31.72%27.96-50.21%
Net Income Before Taxes27.9725.57+9.39%25.57+9.37%
Net Income20.8519.69+5.88%20.16+3.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.0814.25+5.82%14.59+3.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹20.85Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹172.65Cr

