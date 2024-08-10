Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 50.38% YOY

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Q1 Results Live : Shreyas Shipping & Logistics declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company has shown a strong performance with a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 32.85% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 50.38% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.78% and the profit decreased by 17.23%.
The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 4.22% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), although there was an increase of 5.01% on a year-on-year basis. This indicates effective cost management on a quarterly basis despite the annual rise in expenses.
Operating income showcased significant growth, rising by an impressive 272.62% q-o-q and increasing by 176.46% YoY. This substantial increase highlights the company’s operational efficiency and its ability to generate higher earnings from its core business activities.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.9, marking a 50% increase YoY. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and its positive impact on shareholders’ value.
In terms of market performance, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics has delivered a -1.89% return in the last week, a 27.91% return over the last 6 months, and a 33.14% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. This indicates strong market confidence and robust performance over a more extended period.
Currently, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics has a market cap of ₹815.5 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹505.65 and a 52-week low of ₹230.2. These metrics reflect the stock’s volatility and the market’s perception of the company’s future growth prospects.
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|93.9
|89.62
|+4.78%
|70.68
|+32.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|29.54
|30.84
|-4.22%
|28.13
|+5.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.12
|23.26
|-13.5%
|18.5
|+8.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|85.39
|94.55
|-9.69%
|81.81
|+4.38%
|Operating Income
|8.51
|-4.93
|+272.62%
|-11.13
|+176.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.74
|3.32
|-17.47%
|2.23
|+22.87%
|Net Income
|1.97
|2.38
|-17.23%
|1.31
|+50.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.9
|1.08
|-16.67%
|0.6
|+50%
