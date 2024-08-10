Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 50.38% YOY

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Q1 Results Live : Shreyas Shipping & Logistics declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company has shown a strong performance with a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 32.85% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 50.38% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.78% and the profit decreased by 17.23%.

The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 4.22% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), although there was an increase of 5.01% on a year-on-year basis. This indicates effective cost management on a quarterly basis despite the annual rise in expenses.

Operating income showcased significant growth, rising by an impressive 272.62% q-o-q and increasing by 176.46% YoY. This substantial increase highlights the company’s operational efficiency and its ability to generate higher earnings from its core business activities.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.9, marking a 50% increase YoY. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and its positive impact on shareholders’ value.

In terms of market performance, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics has delivered a -1.89% return in the last week, a 27.91% return over the last 6 months, and a 33.14% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. This indicates strong market confidence and robust performance over a more extended period.

Currently, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics has a market cap of ₹815.5 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹505.65 and a 52-week low of ₹230.2. These metrics reflect the stock’s volatility and the market’s perception of the company’s future growth prospects.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 93.9 89.62 +4.78% 70.68 +32.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 29.54 30.84 -4.22% 28.13 +5.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.12 23.26 -13.5% 18.5 +8.76% Total Operating Expense 85.39 94.55 -9.69% 81.81 +4.38% Operating Income 8.51 -4.93 +272.62% -11.13 +176.46% Net Income Before Taxes 2.74 3.32 -17.47% 2.23 +22.87% Net Income 1.97 2.38 -17.23% 1.31 +50.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.9 1.08 -16.67% 0.6 +50%