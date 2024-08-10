Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 50.38% YOY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Q1 Results Live : Shreyas Shipping & Logistics declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company has shown a strong performance with a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 32.85% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 50.38% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.78% and the profit decreased by 17.23%.

The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 4.22% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), although there was an increase of 5.01% on a year-on-year basis. This indicates effective cost management on a quarterly basis despite the annual rise in expenses.

Operating income showcased significant growth, rising by an impressive 272.62% q-o-q and increasing by 176.46% YoY. This substantial increase highlights the company’s operational efficiency and its ability to generate higher earnings from its core business activities.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.9, marking a 50% increase YoY. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and its positive impact on shareholders’ value.

In terms of market performance, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics has delivered a -1.89% return in the last week, a 27.91% return over the last 6 months, and a 33.14% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. This indicates strong market confidence and robust performance over a more extended period.

Currently, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics has a market cap of 815.5 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 505.65 and a 52-week low of 230.2. These metrics reflect the stock’s volatility and the market’s perception of the company’s future growth prospects.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue93.989.62+4.78%70.68+32.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total29.5430.84-4.22%28.13+5.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.1223.26-13.5%18.5+8.76%
Total Operating Expense85.3994.55-9.69%81.81+4.38%
Operating Income8.51-4.93+272.62%-11.13+176.46%
Net Income Before Taxes2.743.32-17.47%2.23+22.87%
Net Income1.972.38-17.23%1.31+50.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.91.08-16.67%0.6+50%
FAQs
₹1.97Cr
₹93.9Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
