Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 42.39% YoY

Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live : Shri Bajrang Alliance declared their Q1 results on 13 August, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant decrease, dropping by 13.6% year-over-year. Furthermore, the profit plummeted by 42.39% YoY, reflecting a challenging quarter for the company.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined dramatically by 42.4%, and the profit decreased by a staggering 52.64%. These figures indicate a troubling trend for Shri Bajrang Alliance as it navigates through the economic landscape.
In addition, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.85% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and saw a substantial increase of 22.95% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has added to the company's financial woes.
The operating income also took a hit, falling by 109.68% q-o-q and decreasing by 103.34% YoY. This decline in operating income further underscores the difficulties faced by Shri Bajrang Alliance in maintaining profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹7.73, which represents a decrease of 42.4% YoY. This drop in EPS is a clear indicator of the company's reduced earnings capacity.
Over the past week, Shri Bajrang Alliance has delivered a negative return of -7.13%. The performance over the last six months has been equally disappointing, with a return of -12.28%. Year-to-date, the company has seen a return of -17.13%.
Currently, Shri Bajrang Alliance has a market cap of ₹227.56 Crores. The company's 52-week high is ₹353, while the 52-week low is ₹207.9, highlighting the volatility in the company's stock performance.
Shri Bajrang Alliance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|130.49
|226.54
|-42.4%
|151.03
|-13.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.54
|3.35
|+5.85%
|2.88
|+22.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.79
|0.74
|+7.47%
|0.76
|+3.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|130.62
|225.19
|-42%
|147.12
|-11.22%
|Operating Income
|-0.13
|1.35
|-109.68%
|3.91
|-103.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.4
|4.85
|-91.81%
|3.78
|-89.49%
|Net Income
|6.96
|14.69
|-52.64%
|12.08
|-42.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.73
|16.33
|-52.66%
|13.42
|-42.4%
