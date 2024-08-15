Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 42.39% YoY

Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 13.6% YoY & profit decreased by 42.39% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live
Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live

Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live : Shri Bajrang Alliance declared their Q1 results on 13 August, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant decrease, dropping by 13.6% year-over-year. Furthermore, the profit plummeted by 42.39% YoY, reflecting a challenging quarter for the company.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined dramatically by 42.4%, and the profit decreased by a staggering 52.64%. These figures indicate a troubling trend for Shri Bajrang Alliance as it navigates through the economic landscape.

In addition, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.85% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and saw a substantial increase of 22.95% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has added to the company's financial woes.

The operating income also took a hit, falling by 109.68% q-o-q and decreasing by 103.34% YoY. This decline in operating income further underscores the difficulties faced by Shri Bajrang Alliance in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 7.73, which represents a decrease of 42.4% YoY. This drop in EPS is a clear indicator of the company's reduced earnings capacity.

Over the past week, Shri Bajrang Alliance has delivered a negative return of -7.13%. The performance over the last six months has been equally disappointing, with a return of -12.28%. Year-to-date, the company has seen a return of -17.13%.

Currently, Shri Bajrang Alliance has a market cap of 227.56 Crores. The company's 52-week high is 353, while the 52-week low is 207.9, highlighting the volatility in the company's stock performance.

Shri Bajrang Alliance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue130.49226.54-42.4%151.03-13.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.543.35+5.85%2.88+22.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.790.74+7.47%0.76+3.85%
Total Operating Expense130.62225.19-42%147.12-11.22%
Operating Income-0.131.35-109.68%3.91-103.34%
Net Income Before Taxes0.44.85-91.81%3.78-89.49%
Net Income6.9614.69-52.64%12.08-42.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.7316.33-52.66%13.42-42.4%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹6.96Cr
₹130.49Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:08 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsShri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 42.39% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue