Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 42.39% YoY

Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live : Shri Bajrang Alliance declared their Q1 results on 13 August, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant decrease, dropping by 13.6% year-over-year. Furthermore, the profit plummeted by 42.39% YoY, reflecting a challenging quarter for the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined dramatically by 42.4%, and the profit decreased by a staggering 52.64%. These figures indicate a troubling trend for Shri Bajrang Alliance as it navigates through the economic landscape.

In addition, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.85% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and saw a substantial increase of 22.95% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has added to the company's financial woes.

The operating income also took a hit, falling by 109.68% q-o-q and decreasing by 103.34% YoY. This decline in operating income further underscores the difficulties faced by Shri Bajrang Alliance in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹7.73, which represents a decrease of 42.4% YoY. This drop in EPS is a clear indicator of the company's reduced earnings capacity.

Over the past week, Shri Bajrang Alliance has delivered a negative return of -7.13%. The performance over the last six months has been equally disappointing, with a return of -12.28%. Year-to-date, the company has seen a return of -17.13%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Shri Bajrang Alliance has a market cap of ₹227.56 Crores. The company's 52-week high is ₹353, while the 52-week low is ₹207.9, highlighting the volatility in the company's stock performance.

Shri Bajrang Alliance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 130.49 226.54 -42.4% 151.03 -13.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.54 3.35 +5.85% 2.88 +22.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.79 0.74 +7.47% 0.76 +3.85% Total Operating Expense 130.62 225.19 -42% 147.12 -11.22% Operating Income -0.13 1.35 -109.68% 3.91 -103.34% Net Income Before Taxes 0.4 4.85 -91.81% 3.78 -89.49% Net Income 6.96 14.69 -52.64% 12.08 -42.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.73 16.33 -52.66% 13.42 -42.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.96Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹130.49Cr

