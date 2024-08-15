Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 42.39% YoY

Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 42.39% YoY

Livemint

Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 13.6% YoY & profit decreased by 42.39% YoY

Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live

Shri Bajrang Alliance Q1 Results Live : Shri Bajrang Alliance declared their Q1 results on 13 August, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant decrease, dropping by 13.6% year-over-year. Furthermore, the profit plummeted by 42.39% YoY, reflecting a challenging quarter for the company.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined dramatically by 42.4%, and the profit decreased by a staggering 52.64%. These figures indicate a troubling trend for Shri Bajrang Alliance as it navigates through the economic landscape.

In addition, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.85% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and saw a substantial increase of 22.95% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has added to the company's financial woes.

The operating income also took a hit, falling by 109.68% q-o-q and decreasing by 103.34% YoY. This decline in operating income further underscores the difficulties faced by Shri Bajrang Alliance in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 7.73, which represents a decrease of 42.4% YoY. This drop in EPS is a clear indicator of the company's reduced earnings capacity.

Over the past week, Shri Bajrang Alliance has delivered a negative return of -7.13%. The performance over the last six months has been equally disappointing, with a return of -12.28%. Year-to-date, the company has seen a return of -17.13%.

Currently, Shri Bajrang Alliance has a market cap of 227.56 Crores. The company's 52-week high is 353, while the 52-week low is 207.9, highlighting the volatility in the company's stock performance.

Shri Bajrang Alliance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue130.49226.54-42.4%151.03-13.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.543.35+5.85%2.88+22.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.790.74+7.47%0.76+3.85%
Total Operating Expense130.62225.19-42%147.12-11.22%
Operating Income-0.131.35-109.68%3.91-103.34%
Net Income Before Taxes0.44.85-91.81%3.78-89.49%
Net Income6.9614.69-52.64%12.08-42.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.7316.33-52.66%13.42-42.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.96Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹130.49Cr

