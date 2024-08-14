Shri Dinesh Mills Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 48.99% YOY

Shri Dinesh Mills Q1 Results Live : Shri Dinesh Mills declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline saw a modest increase of 1.2% year-over-year, while the profit surged significantly by 48.99% YoY. This performance highlights the company's ability to maintain profitability despite modest revenue growth.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.33%, but the profit showed a remarkable increase of 22.04%. This suggests that the company has been able to manage its costs effectively to drive higher profitability in the face of revenue challenges.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 7.87% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although they increased by 12.87% year-over-year. This indicates a strategic reduction in operational costs within the quarter, despite higher expenses compared to the same period last year.

Operating income for the quarter was up by an impressive 145.23% compared to the previous quarter, though it experienced a decline of 17.92% year-over-year. This significant quarter-over-quarter growth in operating income reflects effective cost management and operational efficiencies implemented recently.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.72, marking a substantial increase of 116.51% year-over-year. This strong growth in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders and indicates enhanced profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of stock performance, Shri Dinesh Mills has delivered a -4.35% return over the past week, 0.52% return over the last 6 months, and a 5.28% year-to-date return. These figures reflect mixed market sentiment, with a recent decline but overall positive performance for the year.

Currently, Shri Dinesh Mills has a market capitalization of ₹276.58 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹552.35 and a 52-week low of ₹444.54. This market cap and stock price range indicate the company's standing in the market and investor interest.

Shri Dinesh Mills Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23.84 27.19 -12.33% 23.55 +1.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.95 7.55 -7.87% 6.16 +12.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.29 1.42 -8.98% 1.25 +3.11% Total Operating Expense 23.32 28.33 -17.68% 22.93 +1.72% Operating Income 0.52 -1.14 +145.23% 0.63 -17.92% Net Income Before Taxes 3.64 2.56 +42.14% 2.89 +26.12% Net Income 3.28 2.69 +22.04% 2.2 +48.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.72 3.21 +47.04% 2.18 +116.51%