Shri Dinesh Mills Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 48.99% YOY

Shri Dinesh Mills Q1 Results Live : Shri Dinesh Mills declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline saw a modest increase of 1.2% year-over-year, while the profit surged significantly by 48.99% YoY. This performance highlights the company's ability to maintain profitability despite modest revenue growth.
Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.33%, but the profit showed a remarkable increase of 22.04%. This suggests that the company has been able to manage its costs effectively to drive higher profitability in the face of revenue challenges.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 7.87% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although they increased by 12.87% year-over-year. This indicates a strategic reduction in operational costs within the quarter, despite higher expenses compared to the same period last year.
Operating income for the quarter was up by an impressive 145.23% compared to the previous quarter, though it experienced a decline of 17.92% year-over-year. This significant quarter-over-quarter growth in operating income reflects effective cost management and operational efficiencies implemented recently.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.72, marking a substantial increase of 116.51% year-over-year. This strong growth in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders and indicates enhanced profitability on a per-share basis.
In terms of stock performance, Shri Dinesh Mills has delivered a -4.35% return over the past week, 0.52% return over the last 6 months, and a 5.28% year-to-date return. These figures reflect mixed market sentiment, with a recent decline but overall positive performance for the year.
Currently, Shri Dinesh Mills has a market capitalization of ₹276.58 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹552.35 and a 52-week low of ₹444.54. This market cap and stock price range indicate the company's standing in the market and investor interest.
Shri Dinesh Mills Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23.84
|27.19
|-12.33%
|23.55
|+1.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.95
|7.55
|-7.87%
|6.16
|+12.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.29
|1.42
|-8.98%
|1.25
|+3.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|23.32
|28.33
|-17.68%
|22.93
|+1.72%
|Operating Income
|0.52
|-1.14
|+145.23%
|0.63
|-17.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.64
|2.56
|+42.14%
|2.89
|+26.12%
|Net Income
|3.28
|2.69
|+22.04%
|2.2
|+48.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.72
|3.21
|+47.04%
|2.18
|+116.51%
