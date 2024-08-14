Shri Dinesh Mills Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 48.99% YOY

Published14 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Shri Dinesh Mills Q1 Results Live : Shri Dinesh Mills declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline saw a modest increase of 1.2% year-over-year, while the profit surged significantly by 48.99% YoY. This performance highlights the company's ability to maintain profitability despite modest revenue growth.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.33%, but the profit showed a remarkable increase of 22.04%. This suggests that the company has been able to manage its costs effectively to drive higher profitability in the face of revenue challenges.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 7.87% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although they increased by 12.87% year-over-year. This indicates a strategic reduction in operational costs within the quarter, despite higher expenses compared to the same period last year.

Operating income for the quarter was up by an impressive 145.23% compared to the previous quarter, though it experienced a decline of 17.92% year-over-year. This significant quarter-over-quarter growth in operating income reflects effective cost management and operational efficiencies implemented recently.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 4.72, marking a substantial increase of 116.51% year-over-year. This strong growth in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders and indicates enhanced profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of stock performance, Shri Dinesh Mills has delivered a -4.35% return over the past week, 0.52% return over the last 6 months, and a 5.28% year-to-date return. These figures reflect mixed market sentiment, with a recent decline but overall positive performance for the year.

Currently, Shri Dinesh Mills has a market capitalization of 276.58 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 552.35 and a 52-week low of 444.54. This market cap and stock price range indicate the company's standing in the market and investor interest.

Shri Dinesh Mills Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23.8427.19-12.33%23.55+1.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.957.55-7.87%6.16+12.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.291.42-8.98%1.25+3.11%
Total Operating Expense23.3228.33-17.68%22.93+1.72%
Operating Income0.52-1.14+145.23%0.63-17.92%
Net Income Before Taxes3.642.56+42.14%2.89+26.12%
Net Income3.282.69+22.04%2.2+48.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.723.21+47.04%2.18+116.51%
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
