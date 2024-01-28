Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2765.22% YoY

Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2765.22% YoY

Livemint

Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 7.4% YoY & Profit Increased by 2765.22% YoY

Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shri Dinesh Mills declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.4% & the profit increased by 2765.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.21% and the profit increased by 449.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.63% q-o-q & increased by 18.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 652.73% q-o-q & increased by 16701.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.97 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 230.78% Y-o-Y.

Shri Dinesh Mills has delivered 2.32% return in the last 1 week, 2.05% return in the last 6 months, and 2.78% YTD return.

Currently, Shri Dinesh Mills has a market cap of 280 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 605 & 426 respectively.

Shri Dinesh Mills Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue25.0525.35-1.21%23.32+7.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.997.11-1.63%5.92+18.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.341.32+1.88%1.49-9.72%
Total Operating Expense-18.8719.52-196.69%23.06-181.85%
Operating Income43.925.83+652.73%0.26+16701.15%
Net Income Before Taxes46.847.95+488.93%1.79+2511.93%
Net Income38.627.03+449.38%1.35+2765.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.975.69+40.2%2.41+230.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹38.62Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹25.05Cr

