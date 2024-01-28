Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2765.22% YoY

Shri Dinesh Mills declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.4% & the profit increased by 2765.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.21% and the profit increased by 449.38%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.63% q-o-q & increased by 18.12% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 652.73% q-o-q & increased by 16701.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.97 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 230.78% Y-o-Y.
Shri Dinesh Mills has delivered 2.32% return in the last 1 week, 2.05% return in the last 6 months, and 2.78% YTD return.
Currently, Shri Dinesh Mills has a market cap of ₹280 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹605 & ₹426 respectively.
Shri Dinesh Mills Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|25.05
|25.35
|-1.21%
|23.32
|+7.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.99
|7.11
|-1.63%
|5.92
|+18.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.34
|1.32
|+1.88%
|1.49
|-9.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|-18.87
|19.52
|-196.69%
|23.06
|-181.85%
|Operating Income
|43.92
|5.83
|+652.73%
|0.26
|+16701.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|46.84
|7.95
|+488.93%
|1.79
|+2511.93%
|Net Income
|38.62
|7.03
|+449.38%
|1.35
|+2765.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.97
|5.69
|+40.2%
|2.41
|+230.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹38.62Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹25.05Cr
