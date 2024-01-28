Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2765.22% YoY

Shri Dinesh Mills declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.4% & the profit increased by 2765.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.21% and the profit increased by 449.38%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.63% q-o-q & increased by 18.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 652.73% q-o-q & increased by 16701.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.97 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 230.78% Y-o-Y.

Shri Dinesh Mills has delivered 2.32% return in the last 1 week, 2.05% return in the last 6 months, and 2.78% YTD return.

Currently, Shri Dinesh Mills has a market cap of ₹280 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹605 & ₹426 respectively.

Shri Dinesh Mills Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 25.05 25.35 -1.21% 23.32 +7.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.99 7.11 -1.63% 5.92 +18.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.34 1.32 +1.88% 1.49 -9.72% Total Operating Expense -18.87 19.52 -196.69% 23.06 -181.85% Operating Income 43.92 5.83 +652.73% 0.26 +16701.15% Net Income Before Taxes 46.84 7.95 +488.93% 1.79 +2511.93% Net Income 38.62 7.03 +449.38% 1.35 +2765.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.97 5.69 +40.2% 2.41 +230.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹38.62Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹25.05Cr

