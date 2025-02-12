Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 97.28% YOY, profit at ₹1.05 crore and revenue at ₹16.22 crore

Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 Results 2025:Shri Dinesh Mills declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in both topline and profit. The company's revenue fell by 35.25% year-on-year to ₹16.22 crore, while profit plummeted by an alarming 97.28% to just ₹1.05 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue also saw a decline of 29.51%, and the profit decreased by 59.62%. Despite these challenges, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses managed to decline by 16.21% quarter-on-quarter and 16.45% year-on-year.
Interestingly, the operating income showed a contrasting trend, increasing by 182.22% quarter-on-quarter, but still reflected a drastic decline of 98.32% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for this quarter is reported at ₹2.16, which is a decrease of 72.9% from the same period last year.
Shri Dinesh Mills has seen a downward trend in its stock performance, delivering a -4.49% return in the last week, -26.36% return in the last six months, and -5.48% YTD return.
Currently, Shri Dinesh Mills holds a market cap of ₹184.26 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹552.35 and a low of ₹355.20.
Shri Dinesh Mills Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.22
|23.01
|-29.51%
|25.05
|-35.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.84
|6.97
|-16.21%
|6.99
|-16.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.8
|1.45
|-44.83%
|1.34
|-40.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.48
|23.92
|-35.28%
|-18.87
|+182.03%
|Operating Income
|0.74
|-0.9
|+182.22%
|43.92
|-98.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.47
|2.64
|-6.44%
|46.84
|-94.73%
|Net Income
|1.05
|2.6
|-59.62%
|38.62
|-97.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.16
|4.65
|-53.55%
|7.97
|-72.9%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1.05Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹16.22Cr