Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 97.28% YOY, profit at ₹1.05 crore and revenue at ₹16.22 crore

Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 Results 2025:Shri Dinesh Mills declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in both topline and profit. The company's revenue fell by 35.25% year-on-year to ₹16.22 crore, while profit plummeted by an alarming 97.28% to just ₹1.05 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue also saw a decline of 29.51%, and the profit decreased by 59.62%. Despite these challenges, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses managed to decline by 16.21% quarter-on-quarter and 16.45% year-on-year.

Interestingly, the operating income showed a contrasting trend, increasing by 182.22% quarter-on-quarter, but still reflected a drastic decline of 98.32% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for this quarter is reported at ₹2.16, which is a decrease of 72.9% from the same period last year.

Shri Dinesh Mills has seen a downward trend in its stock performance, delivering a -4.49% return in the last week, -26.36% return in the last six months, and -5.48% YTD return.

Currently, Shri Dinesh Mills holds a market cap of ₹184.26 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹552.35 and a low of ₹355.20.

Shri Dinesh Mills Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.22 23.01 -29.51% 25.05 -35.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.84 6.97 -16.21% 6.99 -16.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.8 1.45 -44.83% 1.34 -40.3% Total Operating Expense 15.48 23.92 -35.28% -18.87 +182.03% Operating Income 0.74 -0.9 +182.22% 43.92 -98.32% Net Income Before Taxes 2.47 2.64 -6.44% 46.84 -94.73% Net Income 1.05 2.6 -59.62% 38.62 -97.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.16 4.65 -53.55% 7.97 -72.9%

