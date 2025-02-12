Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 97.28% YOY, profit at ₹1.05 crore and revenue at ₹16.22 crore

Published12 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025

Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 Results 2025:Shri Dinesh Mills declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in both topline and profit. The company's revenue fell by 35.25% year-on-year to 16.22 crore, while profit plummeted by an alarming 97.28% to just 1.05 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue also saw a decline of 29.51%, and the profit decreased by 59.62%. Despite these challenges, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses managed to decline by 16.21% quarter-on-quarter and 16.45% year-on-year.

Shri Dinesh Mills Q3 Results

Interestingly, the operating income showed a contrasting trend, increasing by 182.22% quarter-on-quarter, but still reflected a drastic decline of 98.32% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for this quarter is reported at 2.16, which is a decrease of 72.9% from the same period last year.

Shri Dinesh Mills has seen a downward trend in its stock performance, delivering a -4.49% return in the last week, -26.36% return in the last six months, and -5.48% YTD return.

Currently, Shri Dinesh Mills holds a market cap of 184.26 crore, with a 52-week high of 552.35 and a low of 355.20.

Shri Dinesh Mills Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.2223.01-29.51%25.05-35.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.846.97-16.21%6.99-16.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.81.45-44.83%1.34-40.3%
Total Operating Expense15.4823.92-35.28%-18.87+182.03%
Operating Income0.74-0.9+182.22%43.92-98.32%
Net Income Before Taxes2.472.64-6.44%46.84-94.73%
Net Income1.052.6-59.62%38.62-97.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.164.65-53.55%7.97-72.9%
First Published:12 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
