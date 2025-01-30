Shriram Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025:Shriram Asset Management Company declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 11.54% & the loss increased by 283.7% YoY, with the loss recorded at ₹5.18 crore and revenue at ₹1.15 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.16% and the loss increased by 42.7%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.79% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 105.18% year-on-year.
The operating income was down by 26.62% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 172.14% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-3.98, which represents a decrease of 201.52% year-on-year.
Shriram Asset Management Company has delivered -1.1% return in the last 1 week, -25.82% return in the last 6 months and -21.26% year-to-date return.
Currently, the Shriram Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹582.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹697 and a low of ₹226.
Shriram Asset Management Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.15
|1.28
|-10.16%
|1.3
|-11.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.96
|3.48
|+13.79%
|1.93
|+105.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.2
|0.2
|-0%
|0.22
|-9.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.62
|5.6
|+18.21%
|3.31
|+100%
|Operating Income
|-5.47
|-4.32
|-26.62%
|-2.01
|-172.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-5.22
|-3.67
|-42.23%
|-1.33
|-292.48%
|Net Income
|-5.18
|-3.63
|-42.7%
|-1.35
|-283.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.98
|-2.79
|-42.65%
|-1.32
|-201.52%
