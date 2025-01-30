Shriram Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025:Shriram Asset Management Company declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 11.54% & the loss increased by 283.7% YoY, with the loss recorded at ₹5.18 crore and revenue at ₹1.15 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.16% and the loss increased by 42.7%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.79% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 105.18% year-on-year.

Shriram Asset Management Company Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 26.62% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 172.14% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-3.98, which represents a decrease of 201.52% year-on-year.

Shriram Asset Management Company has delivered -1.1% return in the last 1 week, -25.82% return in the last 6 months and -21.26% year-to-date return.

Currently, the Shriram Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹582.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹697 and a low of ₹226.

Shriram Asset Management Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.15 1.28 -10.16% 1.3 -11.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.96 3.48 +13.79% 1.93 +105.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.2 0.2 -0% 0.22 -9.09% Total Operating Expense 6.62 5.6 +18.21% 3.31 +100% Operating Income -5.47 -4.32 -26.62% -2.01 -172.14% Net Income Before Taxes -5.22 -3.67 -42.23% -1.33 -292.48% Net Income -5.18 -3.63 -42.7% -1.35 -283.7% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.98 -2.79 -42.65% -1.32 -201.52%