Shriram Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 283.7% YOY, loss at ₹5.18 crore and revenue at ₹1.15 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Shriram Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Shriram Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025:Shriram Asset Management Company declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 11.54% & the loss increased by 283.7% YoY, with the loss recorded at 5.18 crore and revenue at 1.15 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.16% and the loss increased by 42.7%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.79% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 105.18% year-on-year.

Shriram Asset Management Company Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 26.62% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 172.14% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at -3.98, which represents a decrease of 201.52% year-on-year.

Shriram Asset Management Company has delivered -1.1% return in the last 1 week, -25.82% return in the last 6 months and -21.26% year-to-date return.

Currently, the Shriram Asset Management Company has a market cap of 582.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 697 and a low of 226.

Shriram Asset Management Company Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.151.28-10.16%1.3-11.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.963.48+13.79%1.93+105.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.20.2-0%0.22-9.09%
Total Operating Expense6.625.6+18.21%3.31+100%
Operating Income-5.47-4.32-26.62%-2.01-172.14%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.22-3.67-42.23%-1.33-292.48%
Net Income-5.18-3.63-42.7%-1.35-283.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.98-2.79-42.65%-1.32-201.52%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-5.18Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1.15Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
