Shriram Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.62% YOY

Shriram Finance Q1 Results Live : Shriram Finance declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 15.38% and the profit increasing by 18.62% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.46% while the profit increased by 0.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.04% q-o-q but an increase of 2.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.58% q-o-q, however, it increased by 14.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported as ₹75.86, showing a significant increase of 20.6% Y-o-Y.

Shriram Finance has delivered -6.57% return in the last 1 week, 16.12% return in the last 6 months, and 30.47% YTD return.

The market cap of Shriram Finance currently stands at ₹100712 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹3059.45 & ₹1760.1 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varied recommendations, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating, 14 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 17 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 27 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy.

Shriram Finance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9561.71 9904.3 -3.46% 8287.39 +15.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 868.35 895.56 -3.04% 847.42 +2.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 153.48 159.11 -3.54% 135.28 +13.45% Total Operating Expense 6930.48 7175.45 -3.41% 5991.97 +15.66% Operating Income 2631.23 2728.85 -3.58% 2295.42 +14.63% Net Income Before Taxes 2666.59 2742.85 -2.78% 2300.56 +15.91% Net Income 2022.8 2008.8 +0.7% 1705.24 +18.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 75.86 78.09 -2.85% 62.91 +20.6%