Shriram Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.62% YOY

Shriram Finance Q1 Results Live : Shriram Finance declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 15.38% and the profit increasing by 18.62% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.46% while the profit increased by 0.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.04% q-o-q but an increase of 2.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.58% q-o-q, however, it increased by 14.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is reported as ₹75.86, showing a significant increase of 20.6% Y-o-Y.
Shriram Finance has delivered -6.57% return in the last 1 week, 16.12% return in the last 6 months, and 30.47% YTD return.
The market cap of Shriram Finance currently stands at ₹100712 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹3059.45 & ₹1760.1 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have varied recommendations, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating, 14 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 17 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 27 Jul, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy.
Shriram Finance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9561.71
|9904.3
|-3.46%
|8287.39
|+15.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|868.35
|895.56
|-3.04%
|847.42
|+2.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|153.48
|159.11
|-3.54%
|135.28
|+13.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|6930.48
|7175.45
|-3.41%
|5991.97
|+15.66%
|Operating Income
|2631.23
|2728.85
|-3.58%
|2295.42
|+14.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2666.59
|2742.85
|-2.78%
|2300.56
|+15.91%
|Net Income
|2022.8
|2008.8
|+0.7%
|1705.24
|+18.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|75.86
|78.09
|-2.85%
|62.91
|+20.6%
