Shriram Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.62% YOY

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Shriram Finance Q1 Results Live : Shriram Finance declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 15.38% and the profit increasing by 18.62% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.46% while the profit increased by 0.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.04% q-o-q but an increase of 2.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.58% q-o-q, however, it increased by 14.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported as 75.86, showing a significant increase of 20.6% Y-o-Y.

Shriram Finance has delivered -6.57% return in the last 1 week, 16.12% return in the last 6 months, and 30.47% YTD return.

The market cap of Shriram Finance currently stands at 100712 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 3059.45 & 1760.1 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varied recommendations, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating, 14 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 17 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 27 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy.

Shriram Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9561.719904.3-3.46%8287.39+15.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total868.35895.56-3.04%847.42+2.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization153.48159.11-3.54%135.28+13.45%
Total Operating Expense6930.487175.45-3.41%5991.97+15.66%
Operating Income2631.232728.85-3.58%2295.42+14.63%
Net Income Before Taxes2666.592742.85-2.78%2300.56+15.91%
Net Income2022.82008.8+0.7%1705.24+18.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS75.8678.09-2.85%62.91+20.6%
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
