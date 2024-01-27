Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shriram Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 3.74% YoY

Shriram Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 3.74% YoY

Livemint

Shriram Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.12% YoY & profit increased by 3.74% YoY

Shriram Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shriram Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.12% & the profit increased by 3.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.69% and the profit increased by 4.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.99% q-o-q & increased by 30.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.7% q-o-q & increased by 3.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 74.49 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.27% Y-o-Y.

Shriram Finance has delivered 2.29% return in the last 1 week, 27.35% return in the last 6 months, and 12.36% YTD return.

Currently, Shriram Finance has a market cap of 86668.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2352.95 & 1190 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 16 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Shriram Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9300.78883.76+4.69%7808.06+19.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total877.01851.53+2.99%673.6+30.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization151.83141.38+7.39%60.51+150.92%
Total Operating Expense6793.166488.83+4.69%5384.32+26.17%
Operating Income2507.542394.93+4.7%2423.74+3.46%
Net Income Before Taxes2512.62404.16+4.51%2415.46+4.02%
Net Income1866.241786.11+4.49%1798.88+3.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS74.4969.99+6.43%66.35+12.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1866.24Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹9300.7Cr

