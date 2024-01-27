Shriram Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 3.74% YoY

Shriram Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.12% & the profit increased by 3.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.69% and the profit increased by 4.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.99% q-o-q & increased by 30.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.7% q-o-q & increased by 3.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹74.49 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.27% Y-o-Y.
Shriram Finance has delivered 2.29% return in the last 1 week, 27.35% return in the last 6 months, and 12.36% YTD return.
Currently, Shriram Finance has a market cap of ₹86668.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2352.95 & ₹1190 respectively.
As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 16 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
Shriram Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9300.7
|8883.76
|+4.69%
|7808.06
|+19.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|877.01
|851.53
|+2.99%
|673.6
|+30.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|151.83
|141.38
|+7.39%
|60.51
|+150.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|6793.16
|6488.83
|+4.69%
|5384.32
|+26.17%
|Operating Income
|2507.54
|2394.93
|+4.7%
|2423.74
|+3.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2512.6
|2404.16
|+4.51%
|2415.46
|+4.02%
|Net Income
|1866.24
|1786.11
|+4.49%
|1798.88
|+3.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|74.49
|69.99
|+6.43%
|66.35
|+12.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1866.24Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹9300.7Cr
