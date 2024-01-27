Shriram Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 3.74% YoY

Shriram Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.12% & the profit increased by 3.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.69% and the profit increased by 4.49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.99% q-o-q & increased by 30.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.7% q-o-q & increased by 3.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹74.49 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.27% Y-o-Y.

Shriram Finance has delivered 2.29% return in the last 1 week, 27.35% return in the last 6 months, and 12.36% YTD return.

Currently, Shriram Finance has a market cap of ₹86668.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2352.95 & ₹1190 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 16 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Shriram Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9300.7 8883.76 +4.69% 7808.06 +19.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 877.01 851.53 +2.99% 673.6 +30.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 151.83 141.38 +7.39% 60.51 +150.92% Total Operating Expense 6793.16 6488.83 +4.69% 5384.32 +26.17% Operating Income 2507.54 2394.93 +4.7% 2423.74 +3.46% Net Income Before Taxes 2512.6 2404.16 +4.51% 2415.46 +4.02% Net Income 1866.24 1786.11 +4.49% 1798.88 +3.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 74.49 69.99 +6.43% 66.35 +12.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1866.24Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹9300.7Cr

