Shriram Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 56.3% YOY

Shriram Finance Q4 Results Live : Shriram Finance declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 24.54% & the profit increased by 56.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.49% and the profit increased by 7.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.12% q-o-q & increased by 21.6% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 8.83% q-o-q & increased by 49.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹78.09 for Q4 which increased by 2.94% Y-o-Y. Shriram Finance has delivered 5.08% return in the last 1 week, 38.62% return in last 6 months and 21.36% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Shriram Finance has a market cap of ₹93641.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2605.65 & ₹1306 respectively.

Shriram Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9904.3 9300.7 +6.49% 7952.65 +24.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 895.56 877.01 +2.12% 736.47 +21.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 159.11 151.83 +4.79% 427.09 -62.75% Total Operating Expense 7175.45 6793.16 +5.63% 6125.1 +17.15% Operating Income 2728.85 2507.54 +8.83% 1827.55 +49.32% Net Income Before Taxes 2742.85 2512.6 +9.16% 1850.74 +48.2% Net Income 2008.8 1866.24 +7.64% 1285.19 +56.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 78.09 74.49 +4.83% 75.86 +2.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2008.8Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹9904.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!