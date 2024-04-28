Shriram Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 56.3% YOY

Shriram Finance Q4 Results Live : Shriram Finance declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 24.54% & the profit increased by 56.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.49% and the profit increased by 7.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.12% q-o-q & increased by 21.6% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 8.83% q-o-q & increased by 49.32% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹78.09 for Q4 which increased by 2.94% Y-o-Y. Shriram Finance has delivered 5.08% return in the last 1 week, 38.62% return in last 6 months and 21.36% YTD return.
Currently the Shriram Finance has a market cap of ₹93641.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2605.65 & ₹1306 respectively.
Shriram Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9904.3
|9300.7
|+6.49%
|7952.65
|+24.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|895.56
|877.01
|+2.12%
|736.47
|+21.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|159.11
|151.83
|+4.79%
|427.09
|-62.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|7175.45
|6793.16
|+5.63%
|6125.1
|+17.15%
|Operating Income
|2728.85
|2507.54
|+8.83%
|1827.55
|+49.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2742.85
|2512.6
|+9.16%
|1850.74
|+48.2%
|Net Income
|2008.8
|1866.24
|+7.64%
|1285.19
|+56.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|78.09
|74.49
|+4.83%
|75.86
|+2.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2008.8Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹9904.3Cr
