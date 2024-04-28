Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shriram Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 56.3% YOY

Shriram Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 56.3% YOY

Livemint

Shriram Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.54% YoY & profit increased by 56.3% YoY

Shriram Finance Q4 Results Live

Shriram Finance Q4 Results Live : Shriram Finance declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 24.54% & the profit increased by 56.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.49% and the profit increased by 7.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.12% q-o-q & increased by 21.6% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 8.83% q-o-q & increased by 49.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 78.09 for Q4 which increased by 2.94% Y-o-Y. Shriram Finance has delivered 5.08% return in the last 1 week, 38.62% return in last 6 months and 21.36% YTD return.

Currently the Shriram Finance has a market cap of 93641.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2605.65 & 1306 respectively.

Shriram Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9904.39300.7+6.49%7952.65+24.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total895.56877.01+2.12%736.47+21.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization159.11151.83+4.79%427.09-62.75%
Total Operating Expense7175.456793.16+5.63%6125.1+17.15%
Operating Income2728.852507.54+8.83%1827.55+49.32%
Net Income Before Taxes2742.852512.6+9.16%1850.74+48.2%
Net Income2008.81866.24+7.64%1285.19+56.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS78.0974.49+4.83%75.86+2.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2008.8Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹9904.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.