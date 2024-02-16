Shriram Properties Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 17.37% YOY

Shriram Properties declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 25.81% & the profit decreased by 17.37% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.34% and the profit decreased by 8.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.78% q-o-q & increased by 12.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 54.77% q-o-q & increased by 560.99% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.14 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 12.85% Y-o-Y.
Shriram Properties has delivered -4.1% return in the last 1 week, 82.72% return in last 6 months and 4.17% YTD return.
Currently the Shriram Properties has a market cap of ₹2167.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹140.9 & ₹53 respectively.
Shriram Properties Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|221.21
|206.08
|+7.34%
|175.83
|+25.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22
|23.6
|-6.78%
|19.5
|+12.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.19
|2.25
|-2.67%
|2.01
|+9.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|204.13
|168.32
|+21.27%
|173.25
|+17.83%
|Operating Income
|17.08
|37.76
|-54.77%
|2.58
|+560.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13.82
|25.81
|-46.45%
|22.23
|-37.85%
|Net Income
|18.48
|20.15
|-8.29%
|22.36
|-17.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.14
|1.19
|-4.01%
|1.31
|-12.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹18.48Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹221.21Cr
