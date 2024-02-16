Shriram Properties Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 17.37% YOY

Shriram Properties declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 25.81% & the profit decreased by 17.37% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.34% and the profit decreased by 8.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.78% q-o-q & increased by 12.84% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 54.77% q-o-q & increased by 560.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.14 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 12.85% Y-o-Y.

Shriram Properties has delivered -4.1% return in the last 1 week, 82.72% return in last 6 months and 4.17% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Shriram Properties has a market cap of ₹2167.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹140.9 & ₹53 respectively.

Shriram Properties Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 221.21 206.08 +7.34% 175.83 +25.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22 23.6 -6.78% 19.5 +12.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.19 2.25 -2.67% 2.01 +9.17% Total Operating Expense 204.13 168.32 +21.27% 173.25 +17.83% Operating Income 17.08 37.76 -54.77% 2.58 +560.99% Net Income Before Taxes 13.82 25.81 -46.45% 22.23 -37.85% Net Income 18.48 20.15 -8.29% 22.36 -17.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.14 1.19 -4.01% 1.31 -12.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹18.48Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹221.21Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!