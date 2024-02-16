Hello User
Shriram Properties Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 17.37% YOY

Shriram Properties Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 17.37% YOY

Shriram Properties Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 25.81% YoY & profit decreased by 17.37% YoY

Shriram Properties Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shriram Properties declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 25.81% & the profit decreased by 17.37% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.34% and the profit decreased by 8.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.78% q-o-q & increased by 12.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 54.77% q-o-q & increased by 560.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.14 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 12.85% Y-o-Y.

Shriram Properties has delivered -4.1% return in the last 1 week, 82.72% return in last 6 months and 4.17% YTD return.

Currently the Shriram Properties has a market cap of 2167.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of 140.9 & 53 respectively.

Shriram Properties Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue221.21206.08+7.34%175.83+25.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2223.6-6.78%19.5+12.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.192.25-2.67%2.01+9.17%
Total Operating Expense204.13168.32+21.27%173.25+17.83%
Operating Income17.0837.76-54.77%2.58+560.99%
Net Income Before Taxes13.8225.81-46.45%22.23-37.85%
Net Income18.4820.15-8.29%22.36-17.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.141.19-4.01%1.31-12.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹18.48Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹221.21Cr

