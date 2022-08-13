Shriram Properties revenue nearly triples to 122 cr in Q1 on strong sales

Shriram Group's residential developer, Shriram Properties posted a consolidated net profit of ₹10.47 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022, compared to a loss of ₹36.74 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. However, the latest quarterly PAT declined by 83.85% from ₹64.83 crore in the preceding quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the company's revenue and EBITDA nearly tripled during the quarter. While sales volumes witnessed double-digit growth. Shriram Properties will continue to be focused on profitable growth by leveraging a strong project pipeline and market opportunities.

