MUMBAI : Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd (STFC) on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹223.38 crore, down 70% from the same period last year owing to provisions of ₹909.64 crore set aside for covid-19.

The lender said in a regulatory filing that it has used relevant indicators of moratorium, considering various measures taken by government and other authorities along with an estimation of potential stress on probability of defaults and loss given defaults due to the covid-19 situation.

Based on such assessment, it has made additional expected credit loss provision of ₹909.64 crore. However, it said that while the impairment loss provided for on account of the pandemic is based on the assessment of current situation, the actual impairment loss could be different due to uncertainty.

Shriram Transport’s total income stood at ₹4,173 crore in the March quarter of FY20, up 7% from ₹3,883.38 crore in the same period last year. The company’s finance costs were at ₹2,158.85 crore, as compared to ₹1,888.47 crore in the same period last year.

The company said that extension of the moratorium benefit to borrowers as per the covid-19 regulatory package of the RBI by itself is not considered to result in significant increase in credit risk us per Ind AS 109 for staging of accounts.

“The staging of accounts as on 31 March with respect to assets which were overdue though standard and to whom moratorium has been granted is based on the days past due as on 29 February keeping it at standstill. Further, estimates and associated assumptions applied in preparing the financial statements, especially in respect or credit loss on loans, are based on historical experience and other emerging/forward looking factors including those arising on account of the covid-19 pandemic," it said.

Mint reported on 3 June that Shriram Transport is planning to raise ₹2,000 crore through a rights issue, joining the ranks of lenders seeking to raise capital and fortify balance sheets to tackle contingencies and opportunities emerging from the covid-19 crisis. This will be the first time in a decade the commercial vehicle financier will tap the equity markets to raise funds. STFC last raised ₹584 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in January 2010.

