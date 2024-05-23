Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shyam Century Ferrous Q4 results : loss at 1.71Cr, Revenue decreased by 38.52% YoY

Shyam Century Ferrous Q4 results : loss at ₹1.71Cr, Revenue decreased by 38.52% YoY

Livemint

Shyam Century Ferrous Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 38.52% YoY & loss at 1.71Cr

Shyam Century Ferrous Q4 Results Live

Shyam Century Ferrous Q4 Results Live : Shyam Century Ferrous declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 38.52% & the loss came at 1.71cr.

It is noteworthy that Shyam Century Ferrous had declared a profit of 7.29cr in the previous fiscal year for the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.85% q-o-q & decreased by 7.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1134.94% q-o-q & decreased by 141.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.08 for Q4 which decreased by 125.82% Y-o-Y.

Shyam Century Ferrous has delivered -1.33% return in the last 1 week, -12.47% return in the last 6 months, and -9.71% YTD return.

Currently, Shyam Century Ferrous has a market cap of 394.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of 32.4 & 16.6 respectively.

Shyam Century Ferrous Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue40.7731.8+28.2%66.32-38.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.7320.96-5.85%21.43-7.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.010.86+18.4%0.88+14.97%
Total Operating Expense44.8332.13+39.52%56.58-20.77%
Operating Income-4.06-0.33-1134.94%9.74-141.68%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.211.62-236.34%10.68-120.69%
Net Income-1.711.2-241.81%7.29-123.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.080.06-233.33%0.31-125.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.71Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹40.77Cr

