Shyam Century Ferrous Q4 results : loss at ₹1.71Cr, Revenue decreased by 38.52% YoY

Shyam Century Ferrous Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 38.52% YoY & loss at ₹ 1.71Cr

Shyam Century Ferrous Q4 Results Live : Shyam Century Ferrous declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 38.52% & the loss came at ₹1.71cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Shyam Century Ferrous had declared a profit of ₹7.29cr in the previous fiscal year for the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.85% q-o-q & decreased by 7.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1134.94% q-o-q & decreased by 141.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.08 for Q4 which decreased by 125.82% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shyam Century Ferrous has delivered -1.33% return in the last 1 week, -12.47% return in the last 6 months, and -9.71% YTD return.

Currently, Shyam Century Ferrous has a market cap of ₹394.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹32.4 & ₹16.6 respectively.

Shyam Century Ferrous Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 40.77 31.8 +28.2% 66.32 -38.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.73 20.96 -5.85% 21.43 -7.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.01 0.86 +18.4% 0.88 +14.97% Total Operating Expense 44.83 32.13 +39.52% 56.58 -20.77% Operating Income -4.06 -0.33 -1134.94% 9.74 -141.68% Net Income Before Taxes -2.21 1.62 -236.34% 10.68 -120.69% Net Income -1.71 1.2 -241.81% 7.29 -123.4% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.08 0.06 -233.33% 0.31 -125.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.71Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹40.77Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!