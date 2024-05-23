Shyam Century Ferrous Q4 results : loss at ₹1.71Cr, Revenue decreased by 38.52% YoY

Shyam Century Ferrous Q4 Results Live : Shyam Century Ferrous declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 38.52% & the loss came at ₹1.71cr.
It is noteworthy that Shyam Century Ferrous had declared a profit of ₹7.29cr in the previous fiscal year for the same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.85% q-o-q & decreased by 7.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1134.94% q-o-q & decreased by 141.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.08 for Q4 which decreased by 125.82% Y-o-Y.
Shyam Century Ferrous has delivered -1.33% return in the last 1 week, -12.47% return in the last 6 months, and -9.71% YTD return.
Currently, Shyam Century Ferrous has a market cap of ₹394.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹32.4 & ₹16.6 respectively.
Shyam Century Ferrous Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|40.77
|31.8
|+28.2%
|66.32
|-38.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.73
|20.96
|-5.85%
|21.43
|-7.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.01
|0.86
|+18.4%
|0.88
|+14.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|44.83
|32.13
|+39.52%
|56.58
|-20.77%
|Operating Income
|-4.06
|-0.33
|-1134.94%
|9.74
|-141.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.21
|1.62
|-236.34%
|10.68
|-120.69%
|Net Income
|-1.71
|1.2
|-241.81%
|7.29
|-123.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.08
|0.06
|-233.33%
|0.31
|-125.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.71Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹40.77Cr
