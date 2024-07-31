Shyam Metalics & Energy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 35.31% YOY

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.36% YoY & profit increased by 35.31% YoY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Shyam Metalics & Energy Q1 Results Live
Shyam Metalics & Energy Q1 Results Live

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q1 Results Live : Shyam Metalics & Energy declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance.

The company witnessed a growth in revenue by 8.36% Year-on-Year, indicating a positive trend in its operations.

Moreover, the profit surged significantly by 35.31% Year-on-Year, reflecting efficient cost management and business strategies.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Shyam Metalics & Energy reported a slight increase of 0.15% in revenue and a notable 27.52% growth in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an uptick of 8.78% quarter-on-quarter and 6.23% Year-on-Year.

Operating income also witnessed a positive growth, rising by 16.39% quarter-on-quarter and 37.55% Year-on-Year.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 9.89, marking a 25.03% increase Year-on-Year.

Investors have seen varying returns from Shyam Metalics & Energy, with a 4.89% return in the last 1 week, -1.94% return in the last 6 months, and a notable 14.18% Year-to-Date return.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating while 2 analysts have rated it as a Strong Buy.

Currently, Shyam Metalics & Energy holds a market capitalization of 19931.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 745.3 & 386.1 respectively.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3611.613606.2+0.15%3333.03+8.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total108.0499.32+8.78%101.7+6.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization135.86139.36-2.51%158.05-14.04%
Total Operating Expense3259.743303.87-1.34%3077.22+5.93%
Operating Income351.87302.33+16.39%255.81+37.55%
Net Income Before Taxes374.13331.85+12.74%248.91+50.31%
Net Income276.14216.54+27.52%204.08+35.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.897.91+25.03%7.91+25.03%
FAQs
₹276.14Cr
₹3611.61Cr
