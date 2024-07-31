Shyam Metalics & Energy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 35.31% YOY

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.36% YoY & profit increased by 35.31% YoY

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q1 Results Live : Shyam Metalics & Energy declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance.

The company witnessed a growth in revenue by 8.36% Year-on-Year, indicating a positive trend in its operations.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Shyam Metalics & Energy reported a slight increase of 0.15% in revenue and a notable 27.52% growth in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an uptick of 8.78% quarter-on-quarter and 6.23% Year-on-Year.

Operating income also witnessed a positive growth, rising by 16.39% quarter-on-quarter and 37.55% Year-on-Year.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.89, marking a 25.03% increase Year-on-Year.

Investors have seen varying returns from Shyam Metalics & Energy, with a 4.89% return in the last 1 week, -1.94% return in the last 6 months, and a notable 14.18% Year-to-Date return.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating while 2 analysts have rated it as a Strong Buy.

Currently, Shyam Metalics & Energy holds a market capitalization of ₹19931.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹745.3 & ₹386.1 respectively.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3611.61 3606.2 +0.15% 3333.03 +8.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 108.04 99.32 +8.78% 101.7 +6.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 135.86 139.36 -2.51% 158.05 -14.04% Total Operating Expense 3259.74 3303.87 -1.34% 3077.22 +5.93% Operating Income 351.87 302.33 +16.39% 255.81 +37.55% Net Income Before Taxes 374.13 331.85 +12.74% 248.91 +50.31% Net Income 276.14 216.54 +27.52% 204.08 +35.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.89 7.91 +25.03% 7.91 +25.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹276.14Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3611.61Cr

