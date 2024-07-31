Shyam Metalics & Energy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 35.31% YOY

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q1 Results Live : Shyam Metalics & Energy declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance.
The company witnessed a growth in revenue by 8.36% Year-on-Year, indicating a positive trend in its operations.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Moreover, the profit surged significantly by 35.31% Year-on-Year, reflecting efficient cost management and business strategies.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Shyam Metalics & Energy reported a slight increase of 0.15% in revenue and a notable 27.52% growth in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an uptick of 8.78% quarter-on-quarter and 6.23% Year-on-Year.
Operating income also witnessed a positive growth, rising by 16.39% quarter-on-quarter and 37.55% Year-on-Year.
The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.89, marking a 25.03% increase Year-on-Year.
Investors have seen varying returns from Shyam Metalics & Energy, with a 4.89% return in the last 1 week, -1.94% return in the last 6 months, and a notable 14.18% Year-to-Date return.
As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating while 2 analysts have rated it as a Strong Buy.
Currently, Shyam Metalics & Energy holds a market capitalization of ₹19931.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹745.3 & ₹386.1 respectively.
Shyam Metalics & Energy Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3611.61
|3606.2
|+0.15%
|3333.03
|+8.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|108.04
|99.32
|+8.78%
|101.7
|+6.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|135.86
|139.36
|-2.51%
|158.05
|-14.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|3259.74
|3303.87
|-1.34%
|3077.22
|+5.93%
|Operating Income
|351.87
|302.33
|+16.39%
|255.81
|+37.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|374.13
|331.85
|+12.74%
|248.91
|+50.31%
|Net Income
|276.14
|216.54
|+27.52%
|204.08
|+35.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.89
|7.91
|+25.03%
|7.91
|+25.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹276.14Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3611.61Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar