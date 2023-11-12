Shyam Metalics & Energy Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 323.53% YOY
Shyam Metalics & Energy Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 4.68% YoY & profit increased by 323.53% YoY
Shyam Metalics & Energy, a leading company in the metal and energy sector, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on 10th November 2023. The company reported a decrease of 4.68% in its revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the profit showed an impressive growth of 323.53% year-on-year.