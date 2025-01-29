Shyam Metalics & Energy Q3 Results 2025:Shyam Metalics & Energy declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant rise in profits and revenue. The company saw its topline increase by 13.19% year-over-year, with profit reaching ₹197.71 crore, reflecting a remarkable 55.31% growth compared to the same quarter last year. Total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹3752.51 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue showed a modest growth of 3.26%, while profit experienced a decline of 8.26%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.75% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.84% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that need to be monitored.
The company's operating income was down by 3.54% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 12.45% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹7.07, which marks an impressive increase of 43.41% year-over-year.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, the consensus among five analysts covering Shyam Metalics & Energy is largely positive, with one analyst rating it as a Sell, one as a Buy, and three analysts giving it a Strong Buy rating. This leads to a consensus recommendation to Buy the stock, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.
Shyam Metalics & Energy Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3752.51
|3634.02
|+3.26%
|3315.29
|+13.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|109.87
|106.93
|+2.75%
|102.84
|+6.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|202.71
|143.97
|+40.8%
|182.09
|+11.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|3499.19
|3371.39
|+3.79%
|3090.02
|+13.24%
|Operating Income
|253.32
|262.63
|-3.54%
|225.27
|+12.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|263.09
|306.8
|-14.25%
|225.64
|+16.6%
|Net Income
|197.71
|215.5
|-8.26%
|127.3
|+55.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.07
|7.73
|-8.54%
|4.93
|+43.41%
