Shyam Metalics & Energy Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 55.31% YOY, profit at ₹197.71 crore and revenue at ₹3752.51 crore

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q3 Results 2025:Shyam Metalics & Energy declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant rise in profits and revenue. The company saw its topline increase by 13.19% year-over-year, with profit reaching ₹197.71 crore, reflecting a remarkable 55.31% growth compared to the same quarter last year. Total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹3752.51 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue showed a modest growth of 3.26%, while profit experienced a decline of 8.26%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.75% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.84% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that need to be monitored.

The company's operating income was down by 3.54% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 12.45% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹7.07, which marks an impressive increase of 43.41% year-over-year.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, the consensus among five analysts covering Shyam Metalics & Energy is largely positive, with one analyst rating it as a Sell, one as a Buy, and three analysts giving it a Strong Buy rating. This leads to a consensus recommendation to Buy the stock, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3752.51 3634.02 +3.26% 3315.29 +13.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 109.87 106.93 +2.75% 102.84 +6.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 202.71 143.97 +40.8% 182.09 +11.32% Total Operating Expense 3499.19 3371.39 +3.79% 3090.02 +13.24% Operating Income 253.32 262.63 -3.54% 225.27 +12.45% Net Income Before Taxes 263.09 306.8 -14.25% 225.64 +16.6% Net Income 197.71 215.5 -8.26% 127.3 +55.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.07 7.73 -8.54% 4.93 +43.41%

