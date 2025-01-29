Shyam Metalics & Energy Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 55.31% YOY, profit at ₹197.71 crore and revenue at ₹3752.51 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Shyam Metalics & Energy Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q3 Results 2025:Shyam Metalics & Energy declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant rise in profits and revenue. The company saw its topline increase by 13.19% year-over-year, with profit reaching 197.71 crore, reflecting a remarkable 55.31% growth compared to the same quarter last year. Total revenue for the quarter stood at 3752.51 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue showed a modest growth of 3.26%, while profit experienced a decline of 8.26%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.75% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.84% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that need to be monitored.

The company's operating income was down by 3.54% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 12.45% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 7.07, which marks an impressive increase of 43.41% year-over-year.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, the consensus among five analysts covering Shyam Metalics & Energy is largely positive, with one analyst rating it as a Sell, one as a Buy, and three analysts giving it a Strong Buy rating. This leads to a consensus recommendation to Buy the stock, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3752.513634.02+3.26%3315.29+13.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total109.87106.93+2.75%102.84+6.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization202.71143.97+40.8%182.09+11.32%
Total Operating Expense3499.193371.39+3.79%3090.02+13.24%
Operating Income253.32262.63-3.54%225.27+12.45%
Net Income Before Taxes263.09306.8-14.25%225.64+16.6%
Net Income197.71215.5-8.26%127.3+55.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.077.73-8.54%4.93+43.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹197.71Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹3752.51Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
