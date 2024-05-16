Shyam Metalics & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.09% YOY

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.69% YoY & profit decreased by 17.09% YoY

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q4 Results Live : Shyam Metalics & Energy declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.69% & the profit decreased by 17.09% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.77% and the profit increased by 70.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.42% q-o-q & increased by 1.81% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 34.21% q-o-q & increased by 5.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.91 for Q4 which decreased by 25.47% Y-o-Y.

Shyam Metalics & Energy has delivered 3.71% return in the last 1 week, 27.68% return in the last 6 months, and -3.8% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Shyam Metalics & Energy has a market cap of ₹16792.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹737.8 & ₹292 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3606.2 3315.29 +8.77% 3380.08 +6.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 99.32 102.84 -3.42% 97.55 +1.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 139.36 182.09 -23.47% 125.88 +10.71% Total Operating Expense 3303.87 3090.02 +6.92% 3092.5 +6.83% Operating Income 302.33 225.27 +34.21% 287.58 +5.13% Net Income Before Taxes 331.85 225.64 +47.07% 279.87 +18.57% Net Income 216.54 127.3 +70.1% 261.18 -17.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.91 4.93 +60.45% 10.61 -25.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹216.54Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3606.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!