Shyam Metalics & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.09% YOY

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q4 Results Live : Shyam Metalics & Energy declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.69% & the profit decreased by 17.09% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.77% and the profit increased by 70.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.42% q-o-q & increased by 1.81% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 34.21% q-o-q & increased by 5.13% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.91 for Q4 which decreased by 25.47% Y-o-Y.
Shyam Metalics & Energy has delivered 3.71% return in the last 1 week, 27.68% return in the last 6 months, and -3.8% YTD return.
Currently, Shyam Metalics & Energy has a market cap of ₹16792.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹737.8 & ₹292 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Shyam Metalics & Energy Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3606.2
|3315.29
|+8.77%
|3380.08
|+6.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|99.32
|102.84
|-3.42%
|97.55
|+1.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|139.36
|182.09
|-23.47%
|125.88
|+10.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|3303.87
|3090.02
|+6.92%
|3092.5
|+6.83%
|Operating Income
|302.33
|225.27
|+34.21%
|287.58
|+5.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|331.85
|225.64
|+47.07%
|279.87
|+18.57%
|Net Income
|216.54
|127.3
|+70.1%
|261.18
|-17.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.91
|4.93
|+60.45%
|10.61
|-25.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹216.54Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3606.2Cr
