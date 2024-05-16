Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shyam Metalics & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.09% YOY

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.09% YOY

Livemint

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.69% YoY & profit decreased by 17.09% YoY

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q4 Results Live

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q4 Results Live : Shyam Metalics & Energy declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.69% & the profit decreased by 17.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.77% and the profit increased by 70.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.42% q-o-q & increased by 1.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 34.21% q-o-q & increased by 5.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.91 for Q4 which decreased by 25.47% Y-o-Y.

Shyam Metalics & Energy has delivered 3.71% return in the last 1 week, 27.68% return in the last 6 months, and -3.8% YTD return.

Currently, Shyam Metalics & Energy has a market cap of 16792.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of 737.8 & 292 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3606.23315.29+8.77%3380.08+6.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total99.32102.84-3.42%97.55+1.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization139.36182.09-23.47%125.88+10.71%
Total Operating Expense3303.873090.02+6.92%3092.5+6.83%
Operating Income302.33225.27+34.21%287.58+5.13%
Net Income Before Taxes331.85225.64+47.07%279.87+18.57%
Net Income216.54127.3+70.1%261.18-17.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.914.93+60.45%10.61-25.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹216.54Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3606.2Cr

