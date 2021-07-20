Shyam Metalics Q1 results: Net profit zooms 470%, revenue up 170%

Shares of Shyam Metalics surged nearly 7% after the earnings release to ₹459 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's deals. The Kolkata-based company is an integrated metal producer and has a diversified product mix such as, iron pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, TMT, structural products, wire rods, and ferro alloys. It has three manufacturing plants, one in Odisha (Sambalpur) and two in West Bengal (Jamuria and Mangalpur).

