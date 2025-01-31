Shyamkamal Investments Q3 Results 2025:Shyamkamal Investments declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0% & the loss increased by 1650% YoY. Loss at ₹0.35 crore and revenue at ₹0.13 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 51.85% and the loss increased by 84.21%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Shyamkamal Investments Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 100% q-o-q & decreased by 1500% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-0.28 for Q3 which decreased by 1300% Y-o-Y.

Shyamkamal Investments has delivered -4.38% return in the last 1 week, -14.58% return in last 6 months and -10.1% YTD return.

Currently the Shyamkamal Investments has a market cap of ₹12.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹13.93 & ₹7.39 respectively.

Shyamkamal Investments Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.13 0.27 -51.85% 0 +0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 -0% 0 +0% Total Operating Expense 0.45 0.42 +7.14% 0.02 +2150% Operating Income -0.32 -0.16 -100% -0.02 -1500% Net Income Before Taxes -0.35 -0.19 -84.21% -0.02 -1650% Net Income -0.35 -0.19 -84.21% -0.02 -1650% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.28 -0.14 -100% -0.02 -1300%