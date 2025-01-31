Shyamkamal Investments Q3 Results 2025:Shyamkamal Investments declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0% & the loss increased by 1650% YoY. Loss at ₹0.35 crore and revenue at ₹0.13 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 51.85% and the loss increased by 84.21%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 0% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 100% q-o-q & decreased by 1500% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-0.28 for Q3 which decreased by 1300% Y-o-Y.
Shyamkamal Investments has delivered -4.38% return in the last 1 week, -14.58% return in last 6 months and -10.1% YTD return.
Currently the Shyamkamal Investments has a market cap of ₹12.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹13.93 & ₹7.39 respectively.
Shyamkamal Investments Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.13
|0.27
|-51.85%
|0
|+0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0
|+0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.45
|0.42
|+7.14%
|0.02
|+2150%
|Operating Income
|-0.32
|-0.16
|-100%
|-0.02
|-1500%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.35
|-0.19
|-84.21%
|-0.02
|-1650%
|Net Income
|-0.35
|-0.19
|-84.21%
|-0.02
|-1650%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.28
|-0.14
|-100%
|-0.02
|-1300%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
