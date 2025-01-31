Shyamkamal Investments Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 1650% YOY, loss at ₹0.35 crore and revenue at ₹0.13 crore

Shyamkamal Investments Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 1650% YoY, loss at 0.35 crore and revenue at 0.13 crore

Livemint
Published31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Advertisement
Shyamkamal Investments Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Shyamkamal Investments Q3 Results 2025:Shyamkamal Investments declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0% & the loss increased by 1650% YoY. Loss at 0.35 crore and revenue at 0.13 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 51.85% and the loss increased by 84.21%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Shyamkamal Investments Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 100% q-o-q & decreased by 1500% Y-o-Y. The EPS is -0.28 for Q3 which decreased by 1300% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

Shyamkamal Investments has delivered -4.38% return in the last 1 week, -14.58% return in last 6 months and -10.1% YTD return.

Currently the Shyamkamal Investments has a market cap of 12.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of 13.93 & 7.39 respectively.

Shyamkamal Investments Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.130.27-51.85%0+0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01-0%0+0%
Total Operating Expense0.450.42+7.14%0.02+2150%
Operating Income-0.32-0.16-100%-0.02-1500%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.35-0.19-84.21%-0.02-1650%
Net Income-0.35-0.19-84.21%-0.02-1650%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.28-0.14-100%-0.02-1300%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsShyamkamal Investments Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 1650% YOY, loss at ₹0.35 crore and revenue at ₹0.13 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.35Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0.13Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget