Sibanye’s Loss Narrows as Gold Earnings Counter Writedowns

(Bloomberg) -- Sibanye Stillwater Ltd.’s first-half loss narrowed as asset writedowns were partly offset by higher profits from gold mines in South Africa and relief from tax credits in the US.

The company, based near Johannesburg, posted a loss of 3.6 billion rand ($194 million) in the six months through June. Sibanye took impairments totaling 9.7 billion rand on the Keliber lithium project in Finland and the firm’s US platinum-group metal operations.

Sibanye’s shares fell as much as 8.3%, the most in almost five months, after more than doubling in value this year.

Sibanye, which has diversified away from its original dependence on South African gold mines to invest in PGMs, lithium and nickel, was unable to fully take advantage of bullion’s record-breaking rally. Output from its aging gold operations fell 13%, mainly due to challenges at its Kloof mine.

At the same time, it took a 5.3 billion-rand impairment at Keliber, which Sibanye said related to “a decrease in the long-term forecast lithium hydroxide price.” While the company expects to complete the project for producing the key ingredient for electric-vehicle batteries next year, it’s still assessing when to commission the new assets.

The other major writedown of 3.8 billion rand related to the decision by President Donald Trump’s administration to phase out credits received by Sibanye’s PGM operations in the US. Those mines have been unprofitable in recent years, forcing the company to cut costs and slash output targets.

Sibanye has recognized combined credits of $285 million for its US mining and recycling operations since 2023.

PGMs have rallied since May following a prolonged slump in prices. If that improvement lasts, the company expects “a material increase in earnings and cash flow.”

The average price Sibanye received for its gold during the first half increased by more than a third to $3,049 an ounce from a year earlier, more than doubling its earnings from those South African mines to 4.8 billion rand.

Headline earnings, which strip out some one-time items, rose almost 20-fold to 5.4 billion rand from a year earlier.

