Sibar Auto Parts Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Rise by 376.83% YoY

Sibar Auto Parts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 29.13% & the loss increased by 376.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34.12% and the loss increased by 2307.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.95% q-o-q & decreased by 19.85% YoY.

The operating income was down by 439.58% q-o-q & decreased by 1385.25% YoY.

The EPS is ₹-0.33 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 335.47% YoY.

Sibar Auto Parts has delivered -4.43% return in the last 1 week, 24.91% return in the last 6 months, and -3.62% YTD return.

Currently, Sibar Auto Parts has a market cap of ₹16.74 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹15.15 & ₹6.52 respectively.

Sibar Auto Parts Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.27 6.48 -34.12% 6.03 -29.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.96 1 -3.95% 1.19 -19.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.14 0.14 +1.6% 0.14 -0% Total Operating Expense 4.72 6.35 -25.6% 6.06 -22.01% Operating Income -0.45 0.13 -439.58% -0.03 -1385.25% Net Income Before Taxes -0.55 0.02 -2307.26% -0.11 -376.83% Net Income -0.55 0.02 -2307.26% -0.11 -376.83% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.33 0.02 -1750% -0.08 -335.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.55Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4.27Cr

