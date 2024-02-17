Sibar Auto Parts Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Rise by 376.83% YoY

Sibar Auto Parts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 29.13% & the loss increased by 376.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34.12% and the loss increased by 2307.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.95% q-o-q & decreased by 19.85% YoY.
The operating income was down by 439.58% q-o-q & decreased by 1385.25% YoY.
The EPS is ₹-0.33 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 335.47% YoY.
Sibar Auto Parts has delivered -4.43% return in the last 1 week, 24.91% return in the last 6 months, and -3.62% YTD return.
Currently, Sibar Auto Parts has a market cap of ₹16.74 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹15.15 & ₹6.52 respectively.
Sibar Auto Parts Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.27
|6.48
|-34.12%
|6.03
|-29.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.96
|1
|-3.95%
|1.19
|-19.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.14
|0.14
|+1.6%
|0.14
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.72
|6.35
|-25.6%
|6.06
|-22.01%
|Operating Income
|-0.45
|0.13
|-439.58%
|-0.03
|-1385.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.55
|0.02
|-2307.26%
|-0.11
|-376.83%
|Net Income
|-0.55
|0.02
|-2307.26%
|-0.11
|-376.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.33
|0.02
|-1750%
|-0.08
|-335.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.55Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.27Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!