Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sicagen India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.75% YoY

Sicagen India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.75% YoY

Livemint

Sicagen India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 11.81% YoY & profit decreased by 32.75% YoY

Sicagen India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sicagen India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.81% & the profit decreased by 32.75% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 26.45% and the profit increased by 78.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.09% q-o-q & decreased by 0.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.34% q-o-q & decreased by 36.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.59 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 32.18% Y-o-Y.

Sicagen India has delivered -15.01% return in the last 1 week, 49.19% return in the last 6 months, and 12.89% YTD return.

Currently, Sicagen India has a market cap of 245.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 79.49 & 29 respectively.

Sicagen India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue227.71180.08+26.45%258.19-11.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.476.4+1.09%6.51-0.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.22.12+3.77%2.13+3.29%
Total Operating Expense224.68177.09+26.87%253.45-11.35%
Operating Income3.032.99+1.34%4.74-36.08%
Net Income Before Taxes3.232.01+60.7%4.33-25.4%
Net Income2.321.3+78.46%3.45-32.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.590.33+78.79%0.87-32.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.32Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹227.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.