Sicagen India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.75% YoY

Sicagen India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.81% & the profit decreased by 32.75% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 26.45% and the profit increased by 78.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.09% q-o-q & decreased by 0.61% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 1.34% q-o-q & decreased by 36.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.59 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 32.18% Y-o-Y.

Sicagen India has delivered -15.01% return in the last 1 week, 49.19% return in the last 6 months, and 12.89% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Sicagen India has a market cap of ₹245.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹79.49 & ₹29 respectively.

Sicagen India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 227.71 180.08 +26.45% 258.19 -11.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.47 6.4 +1.09% 6.51 -0.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.2 2.12 +3.77% 2.13 +3.29% Total Operating Expense 224.68 177.09 +26.87% 253.45 -11.35% Operating Income 3.03 2.99 +1.34% 4.74 -36.08% Net Income Before Taxes 3.23 2.01 +60.7% 4.33 -25.4% Net Income 2.32 1.3 +78.46% 3.45 -32.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.59 0.33 +78.79% 0.87 -32.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.32Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹227.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!