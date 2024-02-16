Sicagen India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.75% YoY

Sicagen India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.81% & the profit decreased by 32.75% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 26.45% and the profit increased by 78.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.09% q-o-q & decreased by 0.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.34% q-o-q & decreased by 36.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.59 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 32.18% Y-o-Y.
Sicagen India has delivered -15.01% return in the last 1 week, 49.19% return in the last 6 months, and 12.89% YTD return.
Currently, Sicagen India has a market cap of ₹245.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹79.49 & ₹29 respectively.
Sicagen India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|227.71
|180.08
|+26.45%
|258.19
|-11.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.47
|6.4
|+1.09%
|6.51
|-0.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.2
|2.12
|+3.77%
|2.13
|+3.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|224.68
|177.09
|+26.87%
|253.45
|-11.35%
|Operating Income
|3.03
|2.99
|+1.34%
|4.74
|-36.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.23
|2.01
|+60.7%
|4.33
|-25.4%
|Net Income
|2.32
|1.3
|+78.46%
|3.45
|-32.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.59
|0.33
|+78.79%
|0.87
|-32.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.32Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹227.71Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!