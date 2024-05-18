Sicagen India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 72.52% YOY

Sicagen India Q4 Results Live : Sicagen India announced their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, revealing a 2.72% decrease in revenue and a significant 72.52% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also reported a 2.85% drop in revenue but a 32.33% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decrease of 10.97% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 10.77% year-on-year.
Operating income showed a 66.67% increase quarter-on-quarter but a 64.39% decrease year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were ₹0.78, reflecting a 44.83% decrease year-on-year.
Sicagen India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|221.23
|227.71
|-2.85%
|227.42
|-2.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.76
|6.47
|-10.97%
|5.2
|+10.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.33
|2.2
|+51.36%
|3.55
|-6.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|216.18
|224.68
|-3.78%
|213.24
|+1.38%
|Operating Income
|5.05
|3.03
|+66.67%
|14.18
|-64.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.55
|3.23
|+9.91%
|12.73
|-72.11%
|Net Income
|3.07
|2.32
|+32.33%
|11.17
|-72.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.78
|0.59
|+32.2%
|1.41
|-44.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.07Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹221.23Cr
