Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sicagen India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 72.52% YOY

Sicagen India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 72.52% YOY

Livemint

Sicagen India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.72% YoY & profit decreased by 72.52% YoY

Sicagen India Q4 Results Live

Sicagen India Q4 Results Live : Sicagen India announced their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, revealing a 2.72% decrease in revenue and a significant 72.52% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also reported a 2.85% drop in revenue but a 32.33% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decrease of 10.97% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 10.77% year-on-year.

Operating income showed a 66.67% increase quarter-on-quarter but a 64.39% decrease year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were 0.78, reflecting a 44.83% decrease year-on-year.

Sicagen India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue221.23227.71-2.85%227.42-2.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.766.47-10.97%5.2+10.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.332.2+51.36%3.55-6.2%
Total Operating Expense216.18224.68-3.78%213.24+1.38%
Operating Income5.053.03+66.67%14.18-64.39%
Net Income Before Taxes3.553.23+9.91%12.73-72.11%
Net Income3.072.32+32.33%11.17-72.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.780.59+32.2%1.41-44.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.07Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹221.23Cr

