Sicagen India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 72.52% YOY

Sicagen India announced their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, revealing a 2.72% decrease in revenue and a significant 72.52% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also reported a 2.85% drop in revenue but a 32.33% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decrease of 10.97% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 10.77% year-on-year.

Operating income showed a 66.67% increase quarter-on-quarter but a 64.39% decrease year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were ₹0.78, reflecting a 44.83% decrease year-on-year.

Sicagen India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 221.23 227.71 -2.85% 227.42 -2.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.76 6.47 -10.97% 5.2 +10.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.33 2.2 +51.36% 3.55 -6.2% Total Operating Expense 216.18 224.68 -3.78% 213.24 +1.38% Operating Income 5.05 3.03 +66.67% 14.18 -64.39% Net Income Before Taxes 3.55 3.23 +9.91% 12.73 -72.11% Net Income 3.07 2.32 +32.33% 11.17 -72.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.78 0.59 +32.2% 1.41 -44.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.07Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹221.23Cr

