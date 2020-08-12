Siemens’ Q3 sees covid-19 disruption; near-term outlook could be dull

Siemens has many sites running with 60% labour. Logistics and supply chains are also improving. That should indeed see a pickup in revenues in the subsequent quarters. While Siemens does have an advantage in digitalization and automation, order flows from the private sector are at a standstill. Besides, orders are likely to be of short-cycle in nature as the private sector is in capital preservation mode. The company has also scaled back its execution on orders against cash.