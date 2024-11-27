Siemens Q4 Results 2024 on 27 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 45.41% YOY, profit at ₹830.7 crore and revenue at ₹6461.1 crore

Siemens Q4 Results 2024 on 27 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 11.25% YoY & profit increased by 45.41% YoY, profit at 830.7 crore and revenue at 6461.1 crore

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Siemens Q4 Results 2024 on 27 Nov, 2024
Siemens Q4 Results 2024 on 27 Nov, 2024

Siemens Q4 Results 2024:Siemens declared their Q4 results on 26 Nov, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The company's topline witnessed an increase of 11.25% year-over-year, with profits soaring by 45.41% to reach 830.7 crore, while revenue amounted to 6461.1 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Siemens reported a remarkable revenue growth of 24.17%, alongside a profit increase of 43.79%. This reflects the company's strong operational efficiency and market demand.

However, it's noteworthy that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.65% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 24.65% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs.

Siemens Q4 Results

The operating income also displayed impressive growth, up by 40.68% quarter-over-quarter and 37.15% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 21.91, reflecting a robust increase of 36.88% from the previous year.

Siemens has delivered a commendable 9.07% return in the last week, with a 1.47% return over the past six months and an impressive 79.95% year-to-date return, showcasing strong investor confidence.

Currently, Siemens boasts a market capitalization of 257920.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 8129.9 and a low of 3575.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and growth potential.

As of 27 Nov, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have suggested Sell, 4 have rated it as Hold, while 6 analysts have recommended Buy and another 6 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Nov, 2024 remains to Buy, indicating continued optimism about Siemens' future prospects.

Siemens Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6461.15203.5+24.17%5807.7+11.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total640.8589.8+8.65%514.1+24.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization85.685.5+0.12%78.6+8.91%
Total Operating Expense5608.64597.5+21.99%5186.1+8.15%
Operating Income852.5606+40.68%621.6+37.15%
Net Income Before Taxes1115.3757.5+47.23%762.1+46.35%
Net Income830.7577.7+43.79%571.3+45.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.9116.24+34.91%16.01+36.88%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹830.7Cr
₹6461.1Cr
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSiemens Q4 Results 2024 on 27 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 45.41% YOY, profit at ₹830.7 crore and revenue at ₹6461.1 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    468.90
    11:31 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    31.15 (7.12%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    305.65
    11:31 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    7.85 (2.64%)

    NTPC share price

    369.85
    11:31 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    8.2 (2.27%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    123.85
    11:30 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    3.25 (2.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mastek share price

    3,280.00
    11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    49.9 (1.54%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    552.65
    11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    6.4 (1.17%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,205.00
    11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    7.65 (0.64%)

    Wipro share price

    586.35
    11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -2.7 (-0.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,631.00
    11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -74.7 (-4.38%)

    Granules India share price

    575.05
    11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -20.75 (-3.48%)

    EPL share price

    266.10
    11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -7.55 (-2.76%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,690.90
    11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -73 (-2.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Quess Corp share price

    711.30
    11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    59.3 (9.1%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    644.35
    11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    43.2 (7.19%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,098.00
    11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    65.75 (6.37%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,635.00
    11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    93.9 (6.09%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.