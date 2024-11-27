Siemens Q4 Results 2024 on 27 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 45.41% YOY, profit at ₹830.7 crore and revenue at ₹6461.1 crore

Siemens Q4 Results 2024:Siemens declared their Q4 results on 26 Nov, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The company's topline witnessed an increase of 11.25% year-over-year, with profits soaring by 45.41% to reach ₹830.7 crore, while revenue amounted to ₹6461.1 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Siemens reported a remarkable revenue growth of 24.17%, alongside a profit increase of 43.79%. This reflects the company's strong operational efficiency and market demand.
However, it's noteworthy that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.65% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 24.65% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs.
Siemens Q4 Results
The operating income also displayed impressive growth, up by 40.68% quarter-over-quarter and 37.15% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹21.91, reflecting a robust increase of 36.88% from the previous year.
Siemens has delivered a commendable 9.07% return in the last week, with a 1.47% return over the past six months and an impressive 79.95% year-to-date return, showcasing strong investor confidence.
Currently, Siemens boasts a market capitalization of ₹257920.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8129.9 and a low of ₹3575.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and growth potential.
As of 27 Nov, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have suggested Sell, 4 have rated it as Hold, while 6 analysts have recommended Buy and another 6 have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Nov, 2024 remains to Buy, indicating continued optimism about Siemens' future prospects.
Siemens Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6461.1
|5203.5
|+24.17%
|5807.7
|+11.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|640.8
|589.8
|+8.65%
|514.1
|+24.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|85.6
|85.5
|+0.12%
|78.6
|+8.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|5608.6
|4597.5
|+21.99%
|5186.1
|+8.15%
|Operating Income
|852.5
|606
|+40.68%
|621.6
|+37.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1115.3
|757.5
|+47.23%
|762.1
|+46.35%
|Net Income
|830.7
|577.7
|+43.79%
|571.3
|+45.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.91
|16.24
|+34.91%
|16.01
|+36.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹830.7Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹6461.1Cr
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.