Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Siemens Q4 Results 2024 on 27 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 45.41% YOY, profit at 830.7 crore and revenue at 6461.1 crore

Siemens Q4 Results 2024 on 27 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 45.41% YOY, profit at ₹830.7 crore and revenue at ₹6461.1 crore

Livemint

Siemens Q4 Results 2024 on 27 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 11.25% YoY & profit increased by 45.41% YoY, profit at 830.7 crore and revenue at 6461.1 crore

Siemens Q4 Results 2024 on 27 Nov, 2024

Siemens Q4 Results 2024:Siemens declared their Q4 results on 26 Nov, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The company's topline witnessed an increase of 11.25% year-over-year, with profits soaring by 45.41% to reach 830.7 crore, while revenue amounted to 6461.1 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Siemens reported a remarkable revenue growth of 24.17%, alongside a profit increase of 43.79%. This reflects the company's strong operational efficiency and market demand.

However, it's noteworthy that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.65% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 24.65% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs.

Siemens Q4 Results

The operating income also displayed impressive growth, up by 40.68% quarter-over-quarter and 37.15% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 21.91, reflecting a robust increase of 36.88% from the previous year.

Siemens has delivered a commendable 9.07% return in the last week, with a 1.47% return over the past six months and an impressive 79.95% year-to-date return, showcasing strong investor confidence.

Currently, Siemens boasts a market capitalization of 257920.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 8129.9 and a low of 3575.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and growth potential.

As of 27 Nov, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have suggested Sell, 4 have rated it as Hold, while 6 analysts have recommended Buy and another 6 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Nov, 2024 remains to Buy, indicating continued optimism about Siemens' future prospects.

Siemens Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6461.15203.5+24.17%5807.7+11.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total640.8589.8+8.65%514.1+24.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization85.685.5+0.12%78.6+8.91%
Total Operating Expense5608.64597.5+21.99%5186.1+8.15%
Operating Income852.5606+40.68%621.6+37.15%
Net Income Before Taxes1115.3757.5+47.23%762.1+46.35%
Net Income830.7577.7+43.79%571.3+45.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.9116.24+34.91%16.01+36.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹830.7Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6461.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.