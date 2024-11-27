Siemens Q4 Results 2024 on 27 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 45.41% YOY, profit at ₹830.7 crore and revenue at ₹6461.1 crore

Siemens Q4 Results 2024 on 27 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 11.25% YoY & profit increased by 45.41% YoY, profit at ₹ 830.7 crore and revenue at ₹ 6461.1 crore

Siemens Q4 Results 2024:Siemens declared their Q4 results on 26 Nov, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The company's topline witnessed an increase of 11.25% year-over-year, with profits soaring by 45.41% to reach ₹830.7 crore, while revenue amounted to ₹6461.1 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Siemens reported a remarkable revenue growth of 24.17%, alongside a profit increase of 43.79%. This reflects the company's strong operational efficiency and market demand.

However, it's noteworthy that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.65% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 24.65% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siemens Q4 Results

The operating income also displayed impressive growth, up by 40.68% quarter-over-quarter and 37.15% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹21.91, reflecting a robust increase of 36.88% from the previous year.

Siemens has delivered a commendable 9.07% return in the last week, with a 1.47% return over the past six months and an impressive 79.95% year-to-date return, showcasing strong investor confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Siemens boasts a market capitalization of ₹257920.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8129.9 and a low of ₹3575.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and growth potential.

As of 27 Nov, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have suggested Sell, 4 have rated it as Hold, while 6 analysts have recommended Buy and another 6 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Nov, 2024 remains to Buy, indicating continued optimism about Siemens' future prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siemens Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6461.1 5203.5 +24.17% 5807.7 +11.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 640.8 589.8 +8.65% 514.1 +24.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 85.6 85.5 +0.12% 78.6 +8.91% Total Operating Expense 5608.6 4597.5 +21.99% 5186.1 +8.15% Operating Income 852.5 606 +40.68% 621.6 +37.15% Net Income Before Taxes 1115.3 757.5 +47.23% 762.1 +46.35% Net Income 830.7 577.7 +43.79% 571.3 +45.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.91 16.24 +34.91% 16.01 +36.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹830.7Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹6461.1Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.