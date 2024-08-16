Sigma Solve Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.59% YoY

Sigma Solve Q1 Results Live : Sigma Solve declared their Q1 results on August 14, 2024. The company's topline, or revenue, saw a decrease of 1.77% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit experienced an 11.59% rise YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.36% and the profit decreased by 26.19%.
The company faced an increase in its selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 2.81% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 3.96% YoY. This indicates a mixed trend in managing operational costs.
Operating income took a significant hit, dropping by 20.42% QoQ and 20.67% YoY. This decline suggests that the company's core business operations are facing challenges that need to be addressed to improve profitability.
On a more positive note, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.82, marking an increase of 9.14% YoY. This improvement in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, showing better returns per share.
Despite the mixed financial performance, Sigma Solve's stock has delivered a negative return of -3.84% over the last week, -15.23% over the past six months, and a -21.34% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect investor sentiment and market conditions impacting the stock price.
Currently, Sigma Solve has a market capitalization of ₹376.89 Crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹570, while the 52-week low is ₹341.1, indicating a considerable range of volatility over the past year.
Sigma Solve Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16
|16.22
|-1.36%
|16.29
|-1.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.28
|7.09
|+2.81%
|7.58
|-3.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.26
|0.33
|-21.63%
|0.12
|+113.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|11.52
|10.59
|+8.76%
|10.64
|+8.26%
|Operating Income
|4.48
|5.63
|-20.42%
|5.65
|-20.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.14
|5.84
|-12.08%
|6.83
|-24.84%
|Net Income
|3.93
|5.32
|-26.19%
|3.52
|+11.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.82
|5.18
|-26.25%
|3.5
|+9.14%
