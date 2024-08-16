Sigma Solve Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.59% YoY

Revenue decreased by 1.77% YoY & profit increased by 11.59% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Sigma Solve Q1 Results Live : Sigma Solve declared their Q1 results on August 14, 2024. The company's topline, or revenue, saw a decrease of 1.77% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit experienced an 11.59% rise YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.36% and the profit decreased by 26.19%.

The company faced an increase in its selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 2.81% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 3.96% YoY. This indicates a mixed trend in managing operational costs.

Operating income took a significant hit, dropping by 20.42% QoQ and 20.67% YoY. This decline suggests that the company's core business operations are facing challenges that need to be addressed to improve profitability.

On a more positive note, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.82, marking an increase of 9.14% YoY. This improvement in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, showing better returns per share.

Despite the mixed financial performance, Sigma Solve's stock has delivered a negative return of -3.84% over the last week, -15.23% over the past six months, and a -21.34% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect investor sentiment and market conditions impacting the stock price.

Currently, Sigma Solve has a market capitalization of 376.89 Crore. The stock's 52-week high is 570, while the 52-week low is 341.1, indicating a considerable range of volatility over the past year.

Sigma Solve Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1616.22-1.36%16.29-1.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.287.09+2.81%7.58-3.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.260.33-21.63%0.12+113.72%
Total Operating Expense11.5210.59+8.76%10.64+8.26%
Operating Income4.485.63-20.42%5.65-20.67%
Net Income Before Taxes5.145.84-12.08%6.83-24.84%
Net Income3.935.32-26.19%3.52+11.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.825.18-26.25%3.5+9.14%
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
