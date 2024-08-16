Sigma Solve Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.59% YoY

Sigma Solve Q1 Results Live : Sigma Solve declared their Q1 results on August 14, 2024. The company's topline, or revenue, saw a decrease of 1.77% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit experienced an 11.59% rise YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.36% and the profit decreased by 26.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company faced an increase in its selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 2.81% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 3.96% YoY. This indicates a mixed trend in managing operational costs.

Operating income took a significant hit, dropping by 20.42% QoQ and 20.67% YoY. This decline suggests that the company's core business operations are facing challenges that need to be addressed to improve profitability.

On a more positive note, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.82, marking an increase of 9.14% YoY. This improvement in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, showing better returns per share.

Despite the mixed financial performance, Sigma Solve's stock has delivered a negative return of -3.84% over the last week, -15.23% over the past six months, and a -21.34% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect investor sentiment and market conditions impacting the stock price.

Currently, Sigma Solve has a market capitalization of ₹376.89 Crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹570, while the 52-week low is ₹341.1, indicating a considerable range of volatility over the past year.

Sigma Solve Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16 16.22 -1.36% 16.29 -1.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.28 7.09 +2.81% 7.58 -3.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.26 0.33 -21.63% 0.12 +113.72% Total Operating Expense 11.52 10.59 +8.76% 10.64 +8.26% Operating Income 4.48 5.63 -20.42% 5.65 -20.67% Net Income Before Taxes 5.14 5.84 -12.08% 6.83 -24.84% Net Income 3.93 5.32 -26.19% 3.52 +11.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.82 5.18 -26.25% 3.5 +9.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.93Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹16Cr

