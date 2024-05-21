Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sika Interplant Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 185.87% YOY

Sika Interplant Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 185.87% YOY

Livemint

Sika Interplant Systems Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 97.26% YoY & profit increased by 185.87% YoY

Sika Interplant Systems Q4 Results Live

Sika Interplant Systems Q4 Results Live : Sika Interplant Systems declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, showcasing impressive growth. The topline increased by 97.26% and the profit surged by 185.87% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a revenue growth of 42.96% and a profit increase of 27.65%.

Despite a rise of 32.15% in Selling, general & administrative expenses q-o-q, there was a Y-o-Y decrease of 4.23%.

The operating income showed a significant improvement, rising by 24.67% q-o-q and an impressive 164.97% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 14.26, reflecting a substantial increase of 181.24% Y-o-Y.

Investors have witnessed strong returns from Sika Interplant Systems, with a 26.43% return in the last week, 81.1% return in the last 6 months, and a 69.76% year-to-date return.

Currently, Sika Interplant Systems boasts a market capitalization of 1023.94 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 2504 and 526 respectively.

Sika Interplant Systems Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37.1626+42.96%18.84+97.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.141.62+32.15%2.23-4.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.210.26-16.86%0.2+5.13%
Total Operating Expense30.7820.88+47.44%16.43+87.34%
Operating Income6.385.12+24.67%2.41+164.97%
Net Income Before Taxes7.566.33+19.51%3.11+142.78%
Net Income6.054.74+27.65%2.11+185.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.2611.15+27.89%5.07+181.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.05Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹37.16Cr

