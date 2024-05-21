Sika Interplant Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 185.87% YOY

Sika Interplant Systems Q4 Results Live : Sika Interplant Systems declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, showcasing impressive growth. The topline increased by 97.26% and the profit surged by 185.87% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a revenue growth of 42.96% and a profit increase of 27.65%.
Despite a rise of 32.15% in Selling, general & administrative expenses q-o-q, there was a Y-o-Y decrease of 4.23%.
The operating income showed a significant improvement, rising by 24.67% q-o-q and an impressive 164.97% Y-o-Y.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹14.26, reflecting a substantial increase of 181.24% Y-o-Y.
Investors have witnessed strong returns from Sika Interplant Systems, with a 26.43% return in the last week, 81.1% return in the last 6 months, and a 69.76% year-to-date return.
Currently, Sika Interplant Systems boasts a market capitalization of ₹1023.94 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2504 and ₹526 respectively.
Sika Interplant Systems Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|37.16
|26
|+42.96%
|18.84
|+97.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.14
|1.62
|+32.15%
|2.23
|-4.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.21
|0.26
|-16.86%
|0.2
|+5.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|30.78
|20.88
|+47.44%
|16.43
|+87.34%
|Operating Income
|6.38
|5.12
|+24.67%
|2.41
|+164.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.56
|6.33
|+19.51%
|3.11
|+142.78%
|Net Income
|6.05
|4.74
|+27.65%
|2.11
|+185.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.26
|11.15
|+27.89%
|5.07
|+181.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.05Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹37.16Cr
