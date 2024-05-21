Sika Interplant Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 185.87% YOY

Sika Interplant Systems Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 97.26% YoY & profit increased by 185.87% YoY

Sika Interplant Systems Q4 Results Live : Sika Interplant Systems declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, showcasing impressive growth. The topline increased by 97.26% and the profit surged by 185.87% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a revenue growth of 42.96% and a profit increase of 27.65%.

Despite a rise of 32.15% in Selling, general & administrative expenses q-o-q, there was a Y-o-Y decrease of 4.23%.

The operating income showed a significant improvement, rising by 24.67% q-o-q and an impressive 164.97% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹14.26, reflecting a substantial increase of 181.24% Y-o-Y.

Investors have witnessed strong returns from Sika Interplant Systems, with a 26.43% return in the last week, 81.1% return in the last 6 months, and a 69.76% year-to-date return.

Currently, Sika Interplant Systems boasts a market capitalization of ₹1023.94 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2504 and ₹526 respectively.

Sika Interplant Systems Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 37.16 26 +42.96% 18.84 +97.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.14 1.62 +32.15% 2.23 -4.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.21 0.26 -16.86% 0.2 +5.13% Total Operating Expense 30.78 20.88 +47.44% 16.43 +87.34% Operating Income 6.38 5.12 +24.67% 2.41 +164.97% Net Income Before Taxes 7.56 6.33 +19.51% 3.11 +142.78% Net Income 6.05 4.74 +27.65% 2.11 +185.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.26 11.15 +27.89% 5.07 +181.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.05Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹37.16Cr

