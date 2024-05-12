SIL Investments Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 85.96% YOY

SIL Investments Q4 Results Live : SIL Investments announced their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue dropped by 72.07% year-over-year, while the profit witnessed a sharp decline of 85.96% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 73.53% decrease in revenue and an 82.08% decrease in profit, indicating a challenging period for SIL Investments.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a contrasting trend, declining by 48.06% quarter-over-quarter but increasing by a substantial 406.04% year-over-year. This highlights the need for cost management strategies within the company.

Similarly, the operating income took a hit, declining by 89.69% sequentially and 89.74% year-over-year. These numbers reflect the operational challenges faced by SIL Investments during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.89, marking an 85.93% decrease from the previous year. This decline in EPS is in line with the overall drop in profit for the company.

Despite the tough financial results, SIL Investments has shown varied performance in terms of returns, delivering -3.39% in the last week, 40.89% in the last 6 months, and 18.63% year-to-date return. This suggests fluctuations in investor sentiment towards the company.

As of now, SIL Investments holds a market capitalization of ₹540.71 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹578 and ₹297.4 respectively. These figures provide additional context to the company's performance in the market.

SIL Investments Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.61 21.19 -73.53% 20.09 -72.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.34 2.58 -48.06% 0.26 +406.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.47 0.42 +11.9% 0.46 +1.58% Total Operating Expense 3.87 4.31 -10.21% 3.13 +23.47% Operating Income 1.74 16.88 -89.69% 16.95 -89.74% Net Income Before Taxes 2.58 17.24 -85.03% 17.08 -84.89% Net Income 2 11.16 -82.08% 14.25 -85.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.89 10.53 -82.05% 13.44 -85.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹5.61Cr

