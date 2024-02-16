Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Silver Touch Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 128.39% YoY

Silver Touch Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 128.39% YoY

Livemint

Silver Touch Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.48% YoY & profit increased by 128.39% YoY

Silver Touch Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live

Silver Touch Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.48% & the profit increased by 128.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 44.21% and the profit increased by 3.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 46.15% q-o-q & increased by 25.61% YoY.

The operating income was down by 10.3% q-o-q & increased by 73.28% YoY.

The EPS is 3.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 128.07% YoY.

Silver Touch Technologies has delivered 7.9% return in the last 1 week, 80.71% return in the last 6 months and 7.34% YTD return.

Currently, Silver Touch Technologies has a market cap of 946.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 780 & 317.4 respectively.

Silver Touch Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue52.3293.77-44.21%45.7+14.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.5551.16-46.15%21.93+25.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.232.5-50.77%1.15+7.15%
Total Operating Expense47.1388-46.44%42.71+10.36%
Operating Income5.185.78-10.3%2.99+73.28%
Net Income Before Taxes5.986.19-3.4%2.88+107.89%
Net Income4.954.79+3.3%2.17+128.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.93.78+3.27%1.71+128.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.95Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹52.32Cr

