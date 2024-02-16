Silver Touch Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 128.39% YoY

Silver Touch Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.48% & the profit increased by 128.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 44.21% and the profit increased by 3.3%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 46.15% q-o-q & increased by 25.61% YoY.

The operating income was down by 10.3% q-o-q & increased by 73.28% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 128.07% YoY.

Silver Touch Technologies has delivered 7.9% return in the last 1 week, 80.71% return in the last 6 months and 7.34% YTD return.

Currently, Silver Touch Technologies has a market cap of ₹946.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹780 & ₹317.4 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Touch Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 52.32 93.77 -44.21% 45.7 +14.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.55 51.16 -46.15% 21.93 +25.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.23 2.5 -50.77% 1.15 +7.15% Total Operating Expense 47.13 88 -46.44% 42.71 +10.36% Operating Income 5.18 5.78 -10.3% 2.99 +73.28% Net Income Before Taxes 5.98 6.19 -3.4% 2.88 +107.89% Net Income 4.95 4.79 +3.3% 2.17 +128.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.9 3.78 +3.27% 1.71 +128.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.95Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹52.32Cr

