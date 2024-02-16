Silver Touch Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 128.39% YoY

Silver Touch Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.48% & the profit increased by 128.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 44.21% and the profit increased by 3.3%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 46.15% q-o-q & increased by 25.61% YoY.
The operating income was down by 10.3% q-o-q & increased by 73.28% YoY.
The EPS is ₹3.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 128.07% YoY.
Silver Touch Technologies has delivered 7.9% return in the last 1 week, 80.71% return in the last 6 months and 7.34% YTD return.
Currently, Silver Touch Technologies has a market cap of ₹946.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹780 & ₹317.4 respectively.
Silver Touch Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|52.32
|93.77
|-44.21%
|45.7
|+14.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.55
|51.16
|-46.15%
|21.93
|+25.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.23
|2.5
|-50.77%
|1.15
|+7.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|47.13
|88
|-46.44%
|42.71
|+10.36%
|Operating Income
|5.18
|5.78
|-10.3%
|2.99
|+73.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.98
|6.19
|-3.4%
|2.88
|+107.89%
|Net Income
|4.95
|4.79
|+3.3%
|2.17
|+128.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.9
|3.78
|+3.27%
|1.71
|+128.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.95Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹52.32Cr
