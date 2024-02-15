Simmonds Marshall Q3 FY24 results : profit at 1.56Cr, Revenue increased by 11.07% YoY

Simmonds Marshall declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.07% & the profit came at ₹1.56cr. It is noteworthy that Simmonds Marshall had declared a loss of ₹3.57cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.28%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.83% q-o-q & decreased by 7.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.51% q-o-q & increased by 392.86% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.44 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 113.8% Y-o-Y.

Simmonds Marshall has delivered a 7.01% return in the last 1 week, 44.91% return in the last 6 months, and -12.44% YTD return.

Currently, Simmonds Marshall has a market cap of ₹84.41 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹100 & ₹33 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Simmonds Marshall Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 47.27 49.91 -5.28% 42.56 +11.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.97 10.06 -0.83% 10.77 -7.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.85 1.87 -1.03% 1.72 +7.99% Total Operating Expense 43.42 46.51 -6.66% 43.87 -1.04% Operating Income 3.85 3.39 +13.51% -1.32 +392.86% Net Income Before Taxes 1.52 1.51 +0.97% -3.59 +142.4% Net Income 1.56 1.52 +2.24% -3.57 +143.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.44 1.36 -67.64% -3.19 +113.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.56Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹47.27Cr

