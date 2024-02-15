Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Simmonds Marshall Q3 FY24 results : profit at 1.56Cr, Revenue increased by 11.07% YoY

Simmonds Marshall Q3 FY24 results : profit at 1.56Cr, Revenue increased by 11.07% YoY

Simmonds Marshall Q3 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 11.07% YoY & profit at 1.56Cr

Simmonds Marshall Q3 FY24 Results Live

Simmonds Marshall declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.07% & the profit came at 1.56cr. It is noteworthy that Simmonds Marshall had declared a loss of 3.57cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.83% q-o-q & decreased by 7.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.51% q-o-q & increased by 392.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.44 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 113.8% Y-o-Y.

Simmonds Marshall has delivered a 7.01% return in the last 1 week, 44.91% return in the last 6 months, and -12.44% YTD return.

Currently, Simmonds Marshall has a market cap of 84.41 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 100 & 33 respectively.

Simmonds Marshall Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue47.2749.91-5.28%42.56+11.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.9710.06-0.83%10.77-7.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.851.87-1.03%1.72+7.99%
Total Operating Expense43.4246.51-6.66%43.87-1.04%
Operating Income3.853.39+13.51%-1.32+392.86%
Net Income Before Taxes1.521.51+0.97%-3.59+142.4%
Net Income1.561.52+2.24%-3.57+143.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.441.36-67.64%-3.19+113.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.56Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹47.27Cr

