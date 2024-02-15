Simmonds Marshall Q3 FY24 results : profit at 1.56Cr, Revenue increased by 11.07% YoY

Simmonds Marshall declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.07% & the profit came at ₹1.56cr. It is noteworthy that Simmonds Marshall had declared a loss of ₹3.57cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.83% q-o-q & decreased by 7.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.51% q-o-q & increased by 392.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.44 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 113.8% Y-o-Y.
Simmonds Marshall has delivered a 7.01% return in the last 1 week, 44.91% return in the last 6 months, and -12.44% YTD return.
Currently, Simmonds Marshall has a market cap of ₹84.41 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹100 & ₹33 respectively.
Simmonds Marshall Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|47.27
|49.91
|-5.28%
|42.56
|+11.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.97
|10.06
|-0.83%
|10.77
|-7.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.85
|1.87
|-1.03%
|1.72
|+7.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|43.42
|46.51
|-6.66%
|43.87
|-1.04%
|Operating Income
|3.85
|3.39
|+13.51%
|-1.32
|+392.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.52
|1.51
|+0.97%
|-3.59
|+142.4%
|Net Income
|1.56
|1.52
|+2.24%
|-3.57
|+143.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.44
|1.36
|-67.64%
|-3.19
|+113.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.56Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹47.27Cr
