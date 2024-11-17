Hello User
Simplex Infrastructures Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: loss rise by 49.1% YOY, loss at ₹10.78 crore and revenue at ₹268.06 crore

Simplex Infrastructures Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024

Simplex Infrastructures Q2 Results 2024:Simplex Infrastructures declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a concerning financial performance. The company witnessed a significant decline in topline revenue, which decreased by 14.21% year-over-year (YoY), amounting to 268.06 crore.

The losses for the quarter also rose sharply, with a year-on-year increase of 49.1%, leading to a net loss of 10.78 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 9.38%, and losses increased by 9.22%.

On a positive note, the company managed to reduce its selling, general, and administrative expenses, which fell by 2.07% quarter-on-quarter and by 8.48% YoY. Additionally, the operating income saw a slight improvement, rising by 16.64% from the previous quarter, although it still marked a decrease of 6.77% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -1.88, reflecting a 48.03% decline compared to the same period last year. Despite these setbacks, Simplex Infrastructures has shown a notable recovery in its stock performance over the past six months, delivering a return of 93.52%, along with a year-to-date return of 218.59%.

As of now, Simplex Infrastructures holds a market capitalization of 1459.14 crore, with shares trading between a 52-week high of 307.85 and a low of 70.35. However, in the past week, the stock has delivered a negative return of -11.04%, indicating potential volatility ahead.

Simplex Infrastructures Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue268.06295.82-9.38%312.45-14.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.5527.11-2.07%29.01-8.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.6415.99-2.19%17.34-9.8%
Total Operating Expense280.68310.96-9.74%324.27-13.44%
Operating Income-12.62-15.14+16.64%-11.82-6.77%
Net Income Before Taxes-14.28-10.41-37.18%-10.97-30.17%
Net Income-10.78-9.87-9.22%-7.23-49.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.88-1.73-8.67%-1.27-48.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-10.78Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹268.06Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

