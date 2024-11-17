Simplex Infrastructures Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: loss rise by 49.1% YOY, loss at ₹10.78 crore and revenue at ₹268.06 crore

Simplex Infrastructures Q2 Results 2024:Simplex Infrastructures declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a concerning financial performance. The company witnessed a significant decline in topline revenue, which decreased by 14.21% year-over-year (YoY), amounting to ₹268.06 crore.
The losses for the quarter also rose sharply, with a year-on-year increase of 49.1%, leading to a net loss of ₹10.78 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 9.38%, and losses increased by 9.22%.
On a positive note, the company managed to reduce its selling, general, and administrative expenses, which fell by 2.07% quarter-on-quarter and by 8.48% YoY. Additionally, the operating income saw a slight improvement, rising by 16.64% from the previous quarter, although it still marked a decrease of 6.77% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-1.88, reflecting a 48.03% decline compared to the same period last year. Despite these setbacks, Simplex Infrastructures has shown a notable recovery in its stock performance over the past six months, delivering a return of 93.52%, along with a year-to-date return of 218.59%.
As of now, Simplex Infrastructures holds a market capitalization of ₹1459.14 crore, with shares trading between a 52-week high of ₹307.85 and a low of ₹70.35. However, in the past week, the stock has delivered a negative return of -11.04%, indicating potential volatility ahead.
Simplex Infrastructures Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|268.06
|295.82
|-9.38%
|312.45
|-14.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.55
|27.11
|-2.07%
|29.01
|-8.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.64
|15.99
|-2.19%
|17.34
|-9.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|280.68
|310.96
|-9.74%
|324.27
|-13.44%
|Operating Income
|-12.62
|-15.14
|+16.64%
|-11.82
|-6.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-14.28
|-10.41
|-37.18%
|-10.97
|-30.17%
|Net Income
|-10.78
|-9.87
|-9.22%
|-7.23
|-49.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.88
|-1.73
|-8.67%
|-1.27
|-48.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-10.78Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹268.06Cr
