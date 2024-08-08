Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 38.75% YOY

Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 38.75% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live
Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live

Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live : Simplex Papers announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with a topline decrease of 0% and a 38.75% decrease in loss compared to the same quarter last year.

The revenue saw a 0% decline from the previous quarter, while the loss increased by 14.07% sequentially.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed no change quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.

Operating income was down by 8.23% from the previous quarter but increased by 30.87% when compared to the same quarter last year.

The EPS for Q1 stood at -12.43, reflecting a 38.74% increase year-on-year.

Simplex Papers delivered returns of 4.65% in the last week, 7.57% in the last 6 months, and 28.27% year-to-date.

The market cap of Simplex Papers currently stands at 5.75 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 2085.9 and 866 respectively.

Simplex Papers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01-0%0.01-0%
Total Operating Expense0.040.04+8.23%0.06-30.87%
Operating Income-0.04-0.04-8.23%-0.06+30.87%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.04-0.03-14.07%-0.06+38.75%
Net Income-0.04-0.03-14.07%-0.06+38.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS-12.43-10.9-14.04%-20.29+38.74%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-0.04Cr
₹0Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSimplex Papers Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 38.75% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    298.85
    11:34 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.4 (-0.47%)

    Tata Steel

    151.40
    11:34 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-1.59%)

    Tata Power

    422.40
    11:34 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -7.85 (-1.82%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    323.55
    11:34 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.4 (-1.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Route Mobile

    1,611.00
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    109.05 (7.26%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries

    275.50
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    18.65 (7.26%)

    Triveni Turbines

    683.85
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    45.8 (7.18%)

    DCM Shriram

    1,164.55
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    68.9 (6.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue