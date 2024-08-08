Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 38.75% YOY

Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 38.75% YOY

Livemint

Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 38.75% YoY

Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live

Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live : Simplex Papers announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with a topline decrease of 0% and a 38.75% decrease in loss compared to the same quarter last year.

The revenue saw a 0% decline from the previous quarter, while the loss increased by 14.07% sequentially.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed no change quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.

Operating income was down by 8.23% from the previous quarter but increased by 30.87% when compared to the same quarter last year.

The EPS for Q1 stood at -12.43, reflecting a 38.74% increase year-on-year.

Simplex Papers delivered returns of 4.65% in the last week, 7.57% in the last 6 months, and 28.27% year-to-date.

The market cap of Simplex Papers currently stands at 5.75 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 2085.9 and 866 respectively.

Simplex Papers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01-0%0.01-0%
Total Operating Expense0.040.04+8.23%0.06-30.87%
Operating Income-0.04-0.04-8.23%-0.06+30.87%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.04-0.03-14.07%-0.06+38.75%
Net Income-0.04-0.03-14.07%-0.06+38.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS-12.43-10.9-14.04%-20.29+38.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.04Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

