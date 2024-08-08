Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 38.75% YOY

Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live : Simplex Papers announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with a topline decrease of 0% and a 38.75% decrease in loss compared to the same quarter last year.
The revenue saw a 0% decline from the previous quarter, while the loss increased by 14.07% sequentially.
Selling, general & administrative expenses showed no change quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.
Operating income was down by 8.23% from the previous quarter but increased by 30.87% when compared to the same quarter last year.
The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹-12.43, reflecting a 38.74% increase year-on-year.
Simplex Papers delivered returns of 4.65% in the last week, 7.57% in the last 6 months, and 28.27% year-to-date.
The market cap of Simplex Papers currently stands at ₹5.75 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2085.9 and ₹866 respectively.
Simplex Papers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.01
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.04
|0.04
|+8.23%
|0.06
|-30.87%
|Operating Income
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-8.23%
|-0.06
|+30.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-14.07%
|-0.06
|+38.75%
|Net Income
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-14.07%
|-0.06
|+38.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-12.43
|-10.9
|-14.04%
|-20.29
|+38.74%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.04Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
