Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 38.75% YOY

Simplex Papers Q1 Results Live : Simplex Papers announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with a topline decrease of 0% and a 38.75% decrease in loss compared to the same quarter last year.

The revenue saw a 0% decline from the previous quarter, while the loss increased by 14.07% sequentially.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed no change quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.

Operating income was down by 8.23% from the previous quarter but increased by 30.87% when compared to the same quarter last year.

The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹-12.43, reflecting a 38.74% increase year-on-year.

Simplex Papers delivered returns of 4.65% in the last week, 7.57% in the last 6 months, and 28.27% year-to-date.

The market cap of Simplex Papers currently stands at ₹5.75 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2085.9 and ₹866 respectively.

Simplex Papers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.01 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.04 0.04 +8.23% 0.06 -30.87% Operating Income -0.04 -0.04 -8.23% -0.06 +30.87% Net Income Before Taxes -0.04 -0.03 -14.07% -0.06 +38.75% Net Income -0.04 -0.03 -14.07% -0.06 +38.75% Diluted Normalized EPS -12.43 -10.9 -14.04% -20.29 +38.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.04Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

