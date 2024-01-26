Simplex Papers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 46.18% YoY

Simplex Papers, a leading company in the paper industry, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The company reported a decrease in their topline compared to the previous year, with the revenue declining by �%. However, there was a significant improvement in their financial performance as the loss decreased by 46.18% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Simplex Papers experienced a decline in revenue by �% and an increase in loss by 120.03%.

The company successfully managed to reduce their Selling, general & administrative expenses by 0% both on a quarterly and yearly basis.

On the other hand, the operating income witnessed a significant decrease of 122.98% compared to the previous quarter, but showed a positive trend with a 39.05% increase YoY.

Simplex Papers reported an EPS (Earnings Per Share) of ₹-17.36 for Q3 FY24, showing a notable increase of 45.75% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Simplex Papers delivered a 3.65% return in the last week, indicating a positive trend in the short term. Over the past 6 months, the company has shown a remarkable return of 33.38%. However, the YTD (Year-to-Date) return stands at -11.54%.

As of now, Simplex Papers has a market capitalization of ₹3.96 Cr and its 52-week high and low are recorded at ₹3128 and ₹866 respectively.

Simplex Papers Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.01 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.06 -0.26 +122.98% 0.1 -39.05% Operating Income -0.06 0.26 -122.98% -0.1 +39.05% Net Income Before Taxes -0.05 0.26 -120.03% -0.1 +46.18% Net Income -0.05 0.26 -120.03% -0.1 +46.18% Diluted Normalized EPS -17.36 -20.56 +15.55% -32 +45.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.05Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

