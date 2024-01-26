Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Simplex Papers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 46.18% YoY

Simplex Papers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 46.18% YoY

Livemint

Simplex Papers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by �% YoY & Loss Decreased by 46.18% YoY

Simplex Papers Q3 FY24 Results Live

Simplex Papers, a leading company in the paper industry, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The company reported a decrease in their topline compared to the previous year, with the revenue declining by �%. However, there was a significant improvement in their financial performance as the loss decreased by 46.18% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Simplex Papers experienced a decline in revenue by �% and an increase in loss by 120.03%.

The company successfully managed to reduce their Selling, general & administrative expenses by 0% both on a quarterly and yearly basis.

On the other hand, the operating income witnessed a significant decrease of 122.98% compared to the previous quarter, but showed a positive trend with a 39.05% increase YoY.

Simplex Papers reported an EPS (Earnings Per Share) of -17.36 for Q3 FY24, showing a notable increase of 45.75% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Simplex Papers delivered a 3.65% return in the last week, indicating a positive trend in the short term. Over the past 6 months, the company has shown a remarkable return of 33.38%. However, the YTD (Year-to-Date) return stands at -11.54%.

As of now, Simplex Papers has a market capitalization of 3.96 Cr and its 52-week high and low are recorded at 3128 and 866 respectively.

Simplex Papers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-�%0-�%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01-0%0.01-0%
Total Operating Expense0.06-0.26+122.98%0.1-39.05%
Operating Income-0.060.26-122.98%-0.1+39.05%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.050.26-120.03%-0.1+46.18%
Net Income-0.050.26-120.03%-0.1+46.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS-17.36-20.56+15.55%-32+45.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.05Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.