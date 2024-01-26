Simplex Papers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 46.18% YoY

Simplex Papers, a leading company in the paper industry, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The company reported a decrease in their topline compared to the previous year, with the revenue declining by �%. However, there was a significant improvement in their financial performance as the loss decreased by 46.18% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Simplex Papers experienced a decline in revenue by �% and an increase in loss by 120.03%.
The company successfully managed to reduce their Selling, general & administrative expenses by 0% both on a quarterly and yearly basis.
On the other hand, the operating income witnessed a significant decrease of 122.98% compared to the previous quarter, but showed a positive trend with a 39.05% increase YoY.
Simplex Papers reported an EPS (Earnings Per Share) of ₹-17.36 for Q3 FY24, showing a notable increase of 45.75% YoY.
In terms of stock performance, Simplex Papers delivered a 3.65% return in the last week, indicating a positive trend in the short term. Over the past 6 months, the company has shown a remarkable return of 33.38%. However, the YTD (Year-to-Date) return stands at -11.54%.
As of now, Simplex Papers has a market capitalization of ₹3.96 Cr and its 52-week high and low are recorded at ₹3128 and ₹866 respectively.
Simplex Papers Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.01
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.06
|-0.26
|+122.98%
|0.1
|-39.05%
|Operating Income
|-0.06
|0.26
|-122.98%
|-0.1
|+39.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.05
|0.26
|-120.03%
|-0.1
|+46.18%
|Net Income
|-0.05
|0.26
|-120.03%
|-0.1
|+46.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-17.36
|-20.56
|+15.55%
|-32
|+45.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.05Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
