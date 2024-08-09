Simplex Realty Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 75.61% YOY

Simplex Realty Q1 Results Live : Simplex Realty announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 306.99% increase in revenue but a 75.61% decrease in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison shows a significant growth, with revenue soaring by 1233.64% and profit rising by 62.8%.
The company managed to reduce Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.08% quarter-over-quarter and 5.67% year-over-year.
Operating income saw a remarkable 52.9% increase sequentially but suffered a 113.59% decline year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.22, marking a 69.24% increase from the previous year.
In terms of market performance, Simplex Realty reported a -5.26% return in the last week, while showing positive returns of 17.98% in the last 6 months and 37.08% year-to-date.
Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹48 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹189.9 & ₹100.27 respectively.
Simplex Realty Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.01
|0.3
|+1233.64%
|0.98
|+306.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.66
|0.67
|-1.08%
|0.7
|-5.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|-8.88%
|0.03
|+3.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.46
|1.26
|+254.2%
|-2.34
|+290.82%
|Operating Income
|-0.45
|-0.96
|+52.9%
|3.32
|-113.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.19
|0.71
|+67.24%
|4.96
|-75.91%
|Net Income
|0.96
|0.59
|+62.8%
|3.95
|-75.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.22
|1.98
|+62.63%
|1.9
|+69.24%
