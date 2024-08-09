Simplex Realty Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 75.61% YOY

Published9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Simplex Realty Q1 Results Live
Simplex Realty Q1 Results Live : Simplex Realty announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 306.99% increase in revenue but a 75.61% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a significant growth, with revenue soaring by 1233.64% and profit rising by 62.8%.

The company managed to reduce Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.08% quarter-over-quarter and 5.67% year-over-year.

Operating income saw a remarkable 52.9% increase sequentially but suffered a 113.59% decline year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.22, marking a 69.24% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Simplex Realty reported a -5.26% return in the last week, while showing positive returns of 17.98% in the last 6 months and 37.08% year-to-date.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 48 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 189.9 & 100.27 respectively.

Simplex Realty Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.010.3+1233.64%0.98+306.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.660.67-1.08%0.7-5.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04-8.88%0.03+3.16%
Total Operating Expense4.461.26+254.2%-2.34+290.82%
Operating Income-0.45-0.96+52.9%3.32-113.59%
Net Income Before Taxes1.190.71+67.24%4.96-75.91%
Net Income0.960.59+62.8%3.95-75.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.221.98+62.63%1.9+69.24%
FAQs
₹0.96Cr
₹4.01Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
