Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Simplex Realty Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 75.61% YOY

Simplex Realty Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 75.61% YOY

Livemint

Simplex Realty Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 306.99% YoY & profit decreased by 75.61% YoY

Simplex Realty Q1 Results Live

Simplex Realty Q1 Results Live : Simplex Realty announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 306.99% increase in revenue but a 75.61% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a significant growth, with revenue soaring by 1233.64% and profit rising by 62.8%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company managed to reduce Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.08% quarter-over-quarter and 5.67% year-over-year.

Operating income saw a remarkable 52.9% increase sequentially but suffered a 113.59% decline year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.22, marking a 69.24% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Simplex Realty reported a -5.26% return in the last week, while showing positive returns of 17.98% in the last 6 months and 37.08% year-to-date.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 48 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 189.9 & 100.27 respectively.

Simplex Realty Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.010.3+1233.64%0.98+306.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.660.67-1.08%0.7-5.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04-8.88%0.03+3.16%
Total Operating Expense4.461.26+254.2%-2.34+290.82%
Operating Income-0.45-0.96+52.9%3.32-113.59%
Net Income Before Taxes1.190.71+67.24%4.96-75.91%
Net Income0.960.59+62.8%3.95-75.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.221.98+62.63%1.9+69.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.96Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.01Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.