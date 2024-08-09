Simplex Realty Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 75.61% YOY

Simplex Realty Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 306.99% YoY & profit decreased by 75.61% YoY

Simplex Realty Q1 Results Live : Simplex Realty announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 306.99% increase in revenue but a 75.61% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a significant growth, with revenue soaring by 1233.64% and profit rising by 62.8%.

The company managed to reduce Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.08% quarter-over-quarter and 5.67% year-over-year.

Operating income saw a remarkable 52.9% increase sequentially but suffered a 113.59% decline year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.22, marking a 69.24% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Simplex Realty reported a -5.26% return in the last week, while showing positive returns of 17.98% in the last 6 months and 37.08% year-to-date.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹48 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹189.9 & ₹100.27 respectively.

Simplex Realty Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.01 0.3 +1233.64% 0.98 +306.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.66 0.67 -1.08% 0.7 -5.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 -8.88% 0.03 +3.16% Total Operating Expense 4.46 1.26 +254.2% -2.34 +290.82% Operating Income -0.45 -0.96 +52.9% 3.32 -113.59% Net Income Before Taxes 1.19 0.71 +67.24% 4.96 -75.91% Net Income 0.96 0.59 +62.8% 3.95 -75.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.22 1.98 +62.63% 1.9 +69.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.96Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹4.01Cr

