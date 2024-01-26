 Simplex Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1065.55% YoY | Mint
Simplex Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1065.55% YoY

 Livemint

Simplex Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 27.31% YoY & profit increased by 1065.55% YoY

Simplex Realty Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Simplex Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live

Simplex Realty, a leading real estate company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 24th January 2024. The company has witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline of Simplex Realty has increased by 27.31% year-on-year, while the profit has surged by an impressive 1065.55% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the Q3 FY24 revenue has grown by 16.28%, showcasing the company's strong performance. Moreover, the profit has also witnessed a substantial increase of 886.74%.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses have seen a slight increase of 2.3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). However, on a yearly basis, these expenses have decreased by 11.26% YoY, indicating efficient cost management by Simplex Realty.

Simplex Realty's operating income has shown remarkable growth, with a q-o-q increase of 44.86% and a YoY increase of 37.83%. This reflects the company's effective operational strategies and strong financial performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at 1.74, marking a remarkable increase of 1060% YoY. This signifies the company's ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Simplex Realty has delivered a negative return of -4.07% in the last week. However, the company has shown strong growth over a longer period, with a return of 54.18% in the last 6 months and 18.84% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Simplex Realty has a market capitalization of 41.61 Crore. The stock has witnessed a 52-week high of 161.85 and a 52-week low of 63.1, indicating volatility in its trading price.

Overall, Simplex Realty's Q3 FY24 results showcase a significant increase in revenue and profit, reflecting the company's strong performance and potential for future growth.

Simplex Realty Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.260.22+16.28%0.2+27.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.690.67+2.3%0.78-11.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04+1.7%0.04-9.8%
Total Operating Expense1.161.85-37.54%1.65-29.82%
Operating Income-0.9-1.63+44.86%-1.44+37.83%
Net Income Before Taxes0.730.06+1089.84%0.06+1091.79%
Net Income0.520.05+886.74%0.04+1065.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.740.18+866.67%0.15+1060%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.52Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.26Cr

Published: 26 Jan 2024, 02:47 AM IST
