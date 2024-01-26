Simplex Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1065.55% YoY
Simplex Realty, a leading real estate company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 24th January 2024. The company has witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline of Simplex Realty has increased by 27.31% year-on-year, while the profit has surged by an impressive 1065.55% YoY.