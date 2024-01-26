Simplex Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1065.55% YoY

Simplex Realty , a leading real estate company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 24th January 2024. The company has witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline of Simplex Realty has increased by 27.31% year-on-year, while the profit has surged by an impressive 1065.55% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the Q3 FY24 revenue has grown by 16.28%, showcasing the company's strong performance. Moreover, the profit has also witnessed a substantial increase of 886.74%.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses have seen a slight increase of 2.3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). However, on a yearly basis, these expenses have decreased by 11.26% YoY, indicating efficient cost management by Simplex Realty.

Simplex Realty's operating income has shown remarkable growth, with a q-o-q increase of 44.86% and a YoY increase of 37.83%. This reflects the company's effective operational strategies and strong financial performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹1.74, marking a remarkable increase of 1060% YoY. This signifies the company's ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Simplex Realty has delivered a negative return of -4.07% in the last week. However, the company has shown strong growth over a longer period, with a return of 54.18% in the last 6 months and 18.84% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Simplex Realty has a market capitalization of ₹41.61 Crore. The stock has witnessed a 52-week high of ₹161.85 and a 52-week low of ₹63.1, indicating volatility in its trading price.

Overall, Simplex Realty's Q3 FY24 results showcase a significant increase in revenue and profit, reflecting the company's strong performance and potential for future growth.

Simplex Realty Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.26 0.22 +16.28% 0.2 +27.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.69 0.67 +2.3% 0.78 -11.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 +1.7% 0.04 -9.8% Total Operating Expense 1.16 1.85 -37.54% 1.65 -29.82% Operating Income -0.9 -1.63 +44.86% -1.44 +37.83% Net Income Before Taxes 0.73 0.06 +1089.84% 0.06 +1091.79% Net Income 0.52 0.05 +886.74% 0.04 +1065.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.74 0.18 +866.67% 0.15 +1060%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.52Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.26Cr

