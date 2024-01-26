Simplex Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1065.55% YoY

Simplex Realty, a leading real estate company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 24th January 2024. The company has witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline of Simplex Realty has increased by 27.31% year-on-year, while the profit has surged by an impressive 1065.55% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the Q3 FY24 revenue has grown by 16.28%, showcasing the company's strong performance. Moreover, the profit has also witnessed a substantial increase of 886.74%.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses have seen a slight increase of 2.3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). However, on a yearly basis, these expenses have decreased by 11.26% YoY, indicating efficient cost management by Simplex Realty.
Simplex Realty's operating income has shown remarkable growth, with a q-o-q increase of 44.86% and a YoY increase of 37.83%. This reflects the company's effective operational strategies and strong financial performance.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹1.74, marking a remarkable increase of 1060% YoY. This signifies the company's ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.
In terms of market performance, Simplex Realty has delivered a negative return of -4.07% in the last week. However, the company has shown strong growth over a longer period, with a return of 54.18% in the last 6 months and 18.84% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, Simplex Realty has a market capitalization of ₹41.61 Crore. The stock has witnessed a 52-week high of ₹161.85 and a 52-week low of ₹63.1, indicating volatility in its trading price.
Overall, Simplex Realty's Q3 FY24 results showcase a significant increase in revenue and profit, reflecting the company's strong performance and potential for future growth.
Simplex Realty Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.26
|0.22
|+16.28%
|0.2
|+27.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.69
|0.67
|+2.3%
|0.78
|-11.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|+1.7%
|0.04
|-9.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.16
|1.85
|-37.54%
|1.65
|-29.82%
|Operating Income
|-0.9
|-1.63
|+44.86%
|-1.44
|+37.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.73
|0.06
|+1089.84%
|0.06
|+1091.79%
|Net Income
|0.52
|0.05
|+886.74%
|0.04
|+1065.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.74
|0.18
|+866.67%
|0.15
|+1060%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.52Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.26Cr
