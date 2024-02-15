Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sinclairshot Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 35.31% YOY

Sinclairshot Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 35.31% YOY

Livemint

Sinclairshot Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.88% YoY & profit increased by 35.31% YoY

Sinclairshot Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sinclairshot declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.88% & the profit increased by 35.31% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 65.24% and the profit increased by 330.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.9% q-o-q & decreased by 5.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2677.75% q-o-q & increased by 8.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.53 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 29.53% Y-o-Y.

Sinclairshot has delivered -14.22% return in the last 1 week, 50.48% return in last 6 months and 15.77% YTD return.

Currently the Sinclairshot has a market cap of 619.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of 174.8 & 46.27 respectively.

Sinclairshot Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.078.52+65.24%13.68+2.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.892.91-0.9%3.06-5.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.151.33-13.6%1.2-4.52%
Total Operating Expense9.468.69+8.8%9.43+0.27%
Operating Income4.61-0.18+2677.75%4.24+8.68%
Net Income Before Taxes6.41.36+372.18%5.39+18.66%
Net Income5.471.27+330.74%4.04+35.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.530.23+123.4%0.74-29.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.47Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹14.07Cr

