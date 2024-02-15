Sinclairshot Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 35.31% YOY

Sinclairshot declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.88% & the profit increased by 35.31% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 65.24% and the profit increased by 330.74%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.9% q-o-q & decreased by 5.73% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2677.75% q-o-q & increased by 8.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.53 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 29.53% Y-o-Y.
Sinclairshot has delivered -14.22% return in the last 1 week, 50.48% return in last 6 months and 15.77% YTD return.
Currently the Sinclairshot has a market cap of ₹619.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹174.8 & ₹46.27 respectively.
Sinclairshot Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.07
|8.52
|+65.24%
|13.68
|+2.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.89
|2.91
|-0.9%
|3.06
|-5.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.15
|1.33
|-13.6%
|1.2
|-4.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.46
|8.69
|+8.8%
|9.43
|+0.27%
|Operating Income
|4.61
|-0.18
|+2677.75%
|4.24
|+8.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.4
|1.36
|+372.18%
|5.39
|+18.66%
|Net Income
|5.47
|1.27
|+330.74%
|4.04
|+35.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.53
|0.23
|+123.4%
|0.74
|-29.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.47Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹14.07Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!