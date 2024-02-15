Sinclairshot Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 35.31% YOY

Sinclairshot declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.88% & the profit increased by 35.31% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 65.24% and the profit increased by 330.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.9% q-o-q & decreased by 5.73% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 2677.75% q-o-q & increased by 8.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.53 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 29.53% Y-o-Y.

Sinclairshot has delivered -14.22% return in the last 1 week, 50.48% return in last 6 months and 15.77% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Sinclairshot has a market cap of ₹619.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹174.8 & ₹46.27 respectively.

Sinclairshot Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.07 8.52 +65.24% 13.68 +2.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.89 2.91 -0.9% 3.06 -5.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.15 1.33 -13.6% 1.2 -4.52% Total Operating Expense 9.46 8.69 +8.8% 9.43 +0.27% Operating Income 4.61 -0.18 +2677.75% 4.24 +8.68% Net Income Before Taxes 6.4 1.36 +372.18% 5.39 +18.66% Net Income 5.47 1.27 +330.74% 4.04 +35.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.53 0.23 +123.4% 0.74 -29.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.47Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹14.07Cr

