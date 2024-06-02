Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sindhu Trade Links Q4 results : loss at 101.97Cr, Revenue increased by 1305.92% YoY

Sindhu Trade Links Q4 results : loss at ₹101.97Cr, Revenue increased by 1305.92% YoY

Livemint

Sindhu Trade Links Q4 results : Revenue increased by 1305.92% YoY & loss at 101.97Cr

Sindhu Trade Links Q4 Results Live

Sindhu Trade Links Q4 Results Live : Sindhu Trade Links announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue by 1305.92% year-on-year. However, the company reported a loss of 101.97 crore for the quarter.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the same period of the previous fiscal year, Sindhu Trade Links had recorded a profit of 3.74 crore.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 7.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.81% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed a substantial increase of 1703.38% year-on-year.

Similarly, the operating income experienced a decrease of 239.63% quarter-on-quarter and 805.12% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at -0.64, marking a decrease of 133.42% year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, Sindhu Trade Links delivered a return of 7.68% in the last week, while showing -12.79% return in the last 6 months and -9.07% Year-to-Date return.

As of now, Sindhu Trade Links holds a market capitalization of 3785.43 crore with a 52-week high/low of 45.15 and 16.7 respectively.

Sindhu Trade Links Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue445.69416.32+7.05%31.7+1305.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total32.6335.4-7.81%1.81+1703.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization46.9713.91+237.65%0.86+5346.98%
Total Operating Expense518.31364.31+42.27%21.4+2321.79%
Operating Income-72.6252.01-239.63%10.3-805.12%
Net Income Before Taxes-119.7495.96-224.78%5.75-2183.28%
Net Income-101.9793.14-209.49%3.74-2826.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.640.6-206.24%1.92-133.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-101.97Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹445.69Cr

