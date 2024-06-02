Sindhu Trade Links Q4 results : loss at ₹101.97Cr, Revenue increased by 1305.92% YoY

Sindhu Trade Links Q4 Results Live : Sindhu Trade Links announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue by 1305.92% year-on-year. However, the company reported a loss of ₹101.97 crore for the quarter.
It is noteworthy to mention that in the same period of the previous fiscal year, Sindhu Trade Links had recorded a profit of ₹3.74 crore.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 7.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.81% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed a substantial increase of 1703.38% year-on-year.
Similarly, the operating income experienced a decrease of 239.63% quarter-on-quarter and 805.12% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at ₹-0.64, marking a decrease of 133.42% year-on-year.
In terms of market performance, Sindhu Trade Links delivered a return of 7.68% in the last week, while showing -12.79% return in the last 6 months and -9.07% Year-to-Date return.
As of now, Sindhu Trade Links holds a market capitalization of ₹3785.43 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹45.15 and ₹16.7 respectively.
Sindhu Trade Links Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|445.69
|416.32
|+7.05%
|31.7
|+1305.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|32.63
|35.4
|-7.81%
|1.81
|+1703.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|46.97
|13.91
|+237.65%
|0.86
|+5346.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|518.31
|364.31
|+42.27%
|21.4
|+2321.79%
|Operating Income
|-72.62
|52.01
|-239.63%
|10.3
|-805.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-119.74
|95.96
|-224.78%
|5.75
|-2183.28%
|Net Income
|-101.97
|93.14
|-209.49%
|3.74
|-2826.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.64
|0.6
|-206.24%
|1.92
|-133.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-101.97Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹445.69Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!