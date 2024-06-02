Sindhu Trade Links Q4 results : loss at ₹101.97Cr, Revenue increased by 1305.92% YoY

Sindhu Trade Links Q4 Results Live : Sindhu Trade Links announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue by 1305.92% year-on-year. However, the company reported a loss of ₹101.97 crore for the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy to mention that in the same period of the previous fiscal year, Sindhu Trade Links had recorded a profit of ₹3.74 crore.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 7.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.81% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed a substantial increase of 1703.38% year-on-year.

Similarly, the operating income experienced a decrease of 239.63% quarter-on-quarter and 805.12% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at ₹-0.64, marking a decrease of 133.42% year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, Sindhu Trade Links delivered a return of 7.68% in the last week, while showing -12.79% return in the last 6 months and -9.07% Year-to-Date return.

As of now, Sindhu Trade Links holds a market capitalization of ₹3785.43 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹45.15 and ₹16.7 respectively.

Sindhu Trade Links Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 445.69 416.32 +7.05% 31.7 +1305.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 32.63 35.4 -7.81% 1.81 +1703.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 46.97 13.91 +237.65% 0.86 +5346.98% Total Operating Expense 518.31 364.31 +42.27% 21.4 +2321.79% Operating Income -72.62 52.01 -239.63% 10.3 -805.12% Net Income Before Taxes -119.74 95.96 -224.78% 5.75 -2183.28% Net Income -101.97 93.14 -209.49% 3.74 -2826.81% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.64 0.6 -206.24% 1.92 -133.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-101.97Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹445.69Cr

